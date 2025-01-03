Dense Fog Disrupts Air And Rail Traffic In Delhi, Air Quality Worsens

Delhi is grappling with a second consecutive day of dense fog, severely impacting air and rail traffic. The city has also witnessed a significant deterioration in air quality, which has escalated to the higher end of the “very poor” category. The mercury has plunged to 7°C, adding to the winter chill.

Dense Fog and Low Visibility Impact Flights

Visibility in Delhi was severely reduced on Friday, with reports indicating zero visibility at Palam around 8am and just 50 meters at Safdarjung. Despite the dense fog, no diversions or flight cancellations were reported at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, although some flights experienced delays. On Thursday, over 300 flights were delayed, with an average delay of 18 minutes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that CAT-III visibility procedures, which allow pilots to land in low visibility conditions, were in effect across all three runways.

In addition to the air traffic disruptions, the northern railway reported that at least 24 trains were delayed by over an hour due to the dense fog. These delays have further compounded the challenges faced by commuters.

The air quality in Delhi has worsened significantly, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350 at 8am, placing it in the “very poor” category. This is a sharp increase from the 318 AQI recorded at 4pm the previous day. As a result, residents are experiencing significant discomfort, and health advisories urge people to minimize outdoor exposure, especially vulnerable groups.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 7°C, which is close to the normal temperature for this time of year. The maximum temperature, however, was expected to hover around 17°C. Despite the cold, the dense fog and poor visibility continue to disrupt daily activities across the city.

IMD’s Fog Classification

The IMD classifies fog as “dense” when visibility is below 200 meters and “very dense” when it drops below 50 meters. Zero visibility was reported in Delhi on Thursday as well, with the lowest visibility recorded at 100 meters on Wednesday. The ongoing fog is expected to persist, making travel conditions hazardous in the coming days.

With Delhi experiencing such adverse weather conditions, it remains crucial for commuters to stay updated on flight and train status while taking necessary precautions to protect their health in the deteriorating air quality.

