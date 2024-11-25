Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Constitution Day: Why Do We Celebrate It On Nov 26

India celebrates Constitution Day on November 26, honoring the adoption of its Constitution in 1949 and the visionary leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. This year, his legacy is further commemorated with the unveiling of his statue at the Supreme Court by President Droupadi Murmu.

Constitution Day: Why Do We Celebrate It On Nov 26

India observes Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, annually on November 26. The occasion commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 and celebrates the principles of justice, liberty, and equality enshrined in it.

From Law Day to Constitution Day

This year also marks the 133nd birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Constitution. Initially observed as Law Day, the occasion was renamed Constitution Day in 2015 by the Government of India.

Dr. Ambedkar, often referred to as the “Father of the Indian Constitution,” was instrumental in drafting the document, a process that spanned two years, eleven months, and seventeen days. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the foundation of India’s democratic governance.

Why Constitution Day is celebrated

The primary purpose of this day is to honor the vision and efforts of the Constituent Assembly, which represented diverse perspectives to create a unified legal and governance framework for the nation. Key reasons for observing the day include:

Acknowledging the Assembly’s Work

The drafting committee, led by Dr. Ambedkar, meticulously deliberated over multiple drafts to ensure the Constitution upheld the nation’s integrity and unity.

Promoting Awareness

This day encourages citizens to understand the Constitution’s principles, rights, and responsibilities, fostering an informed and responsible populace.

Celebrating Democracy

The Indian Constitution serves as the cornerstone of the country’s democratic governance.  The adoption of the Indian Constitution was a landmark moment in the country’s transition to democracy. The Constituent Assembly, established in 1946, conducted 11 sessions over a period of nearly three years. These sessions, totaling 165 days of rigorous debates and discussions among over 300 members, resulted in a comprehensive and inclusive document.

Role of Dr. Ambedkar

Dr. Ambedkar, as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, played a critical role in its framing. Other prominent figures, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, contributed significantly to this exhaustive process. The assembly’s commitment to inclusivity ensured the it reflected the aspirations and values of a diverse nation.

This Day serves as a reminder of this legacy, urging citizens to uphold the constitutional values that continue to guide India’s democratic journey.

