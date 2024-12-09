Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to remove Savarkar’s portrait from Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha. CM Siddaramaiah claimed Savarkar had no significant contribution to the Indian freedom movement.

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to remove the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha, the legislative building where the state’s winter assembly sessions are held. The decision has sparked political controversy, especially as Savarkar is widely celebrated by the BJP for his role in India’s freedom struggle. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that Savarkar did not make a significant contribution to India’s independence movement, which led to the removal decision.

The portrait was originally installed in 2022 by the then Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, a move that was met with strong opposition from the Congress. At the time, Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders staged a protest outside Suvarna Soudha during the unveiling ceremony, demanding the installation of portraits of various national leaders and social reformers, instead of honoring only Savarkar. Siddaramaiah clarified that the protest was not directed at any one leader but was about the need for more inclusive recognition of historical figures.

The issue resurfaced during the recent winter assembly sessions. Although there were plans to remove the portrait at that time, the Congress government postponed the move. However, as the current session begins, the move has gained momentum again. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, commenting on the issue, argued that individuals whose ideologies fuel division and hatred should not be honored in the assembly. He emphasized that if the BJP found this objectionable, it was their concern. Ultimately, Siddaramaiah stated that the decision would be left to the Speaker of the House, who has the authority to decide on such matters.

The decision to remove the portrait of Savarkar has not gone unnoticed, especially by Savarkar’s family. His grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, strongly criticized the Congress for what he described as an insult to a freedom fighter. Speaking to News18, Ranjit Savarkar questioned why the Congress celebrated leaders like Tipu Sultan but disrespected a figure like his grandfather, whose contributions to India’s freedom were significant. He further compared Savarkar’s legacy with that of Jawaharlal Nehru, asking what Nehru contributed in comparison.

As the political atmosphere heats up in Karnataka, the opposition, led by the BJP, is expected to protest this decision. The ongoing winter assembly session could witness a clash of ideologies between the Congress and the BJP over the issue of Savarkar’s portrait.

This controversy over Savarkar’s portrait is not just a local issue; it reflects the deepening political divide in Karnataka, as well as the broader debate over the recognition of historical figures and their role in India’s independence movement.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Massive Fraud By Indian Nationals: Kerala Police Investigate Rs 700 Crore Loan Scam In Kuwait

Filed under

Karnataka assembly session Karnataka BJP vs Congress Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Karnataka political controversy Savarkar freedom movement Savarkar portrait removal

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox