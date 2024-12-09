Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

The Congress government in Karnataka has decided to remove the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha, the legislative building where the state’s winter assembly sessions are held. The decision has sparked political controversy, especially as Savarkar is widely celebrated by the BJP for his role in India’s freedom struggle. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that Savarkar did not make a significant contribution to India’s independence movement, which led to the removal decision.

The portrait was originally installed in 2022 by the then Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, a move that was met with strong opposition from the Congress. At the time, Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders staged a protest outside Suvarna Soudha during the unveiling ceremony, demanding the installation of portraits of various national leaders and social reformers, instead of honoring only Savarkar. Siddaramaiah clarified that the protest was not directed at any one leader but was about the need for more inclusive recognition of historical figures.

The issue resurfaced during the recent winter assembly sessions. Although there were plans to remove the portrait at that time, the Congress government postponed the move. However, as the current session begins, the move has gained momentum again. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, commenting on the issue, argued that individuals whose ideologies fuel division and hatred should not be honored in the assembly. He emphasized that if the BJP found this objectionable, it was their concern. Ultimately, Siddaramaiah stated that the decision would be left to the Speaker of the House, who has the authority to decide on such matters.

The decision to remove the portrait of Savarkar has not gone unnoticed, especially by Savarkar’s family. His grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, strongly criticized the Congress for what he described as an insult to a freedom fighter. Speaking to News18, Ranjit Savarkar questioned why the Congress celebrated leaders like Tipu Sultan but disrespected a figure like his grandfather, whose contributions to India’s freedom were significant. He further compared Savarkar’s legacy with that of Jawaharlal Nehru, asking what Nehru contributed in comparison.

As the political atmosphere heats up in Karnataka, the opposition, led by the BJP, is expected to protest this decision. The ongoing winter assembly session could witness a clash of ideologies between the Congress and the BJP over the issue of Savarkar’s portrait.

This controversy over Savarkar’s portrait is not just a local issue; it reflects the deepening political divide in Karnataka, as well as the broader debate over the recognition of historical figures and their role in India’s independence movement.

