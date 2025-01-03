Home
Friday, January 3, 2025
Court Rejects Walmik Karad’s Plea Seeking Assistant To Operate Machine For Sleep Apnea

A court in Beed, Maharashtra, denied the request made by Walmik Karad, who is currently detained in connection with an extortion case related to the murder of a sarpanch, seeking a trained individual to operate his auto-CPAP machine for treating his sleep apnea.

A court in Beed, Maharashtra, on Friday denied the request made by Walmik Karad, who is currently detained in connection with an extortion case related to the murder of a sarpanch, seeking a trained individual to operate his auto-CPAP machine for treating his sleep apnea.

Sleep apnea is a condition where a person experiences brief pauses in breathing while sleeping. A Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine helps manage the disorder by delivering constant air pressure through a mask or nosepiece, ensuring the person can breathe properly during sleep.

Karad was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune after he surrendered last week in connection with a Rs 2 crore extortion case related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed. Deshmukh was kidnapped and tortured to death on December 9, and four people have been arrested in connection with the crime.

During his time in CID custody, Karad filed a plea before a court in Kej, Beed, requesting that a trained individual be allowed to operate the auto-CPAP machine, which he uses as recommended by his doctor. His application stated that a chest physician and a sleep specialist had advised him to use the auto-CPAP machine at a specific pressure.

However, the court rejected Karad’s plea but instructed the police to provide him with appropriate medical care in accordance with government guidelines. The court also directed the investigation team to ensure Karad’s health is monitored during his detention.

Following his surrender on Tuesday morning, Karad was placed under 14-day police custody. The investigation into the extortion case and the murder of Santosh Deshmukh is ongoing.

