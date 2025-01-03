Delhi Implements GRAP 3 As Air Quality Worsens, Strict Restrictions On Vehicles And Construction

Delhi's air quality has declined, and accordingly, Stage 3 of the GRAP has been implemented in the national capital city and NCR. Restrictions here include halt on non-essential diesel run vehicles, ban on construction activity, and moving to hybrid studies for younger school students.

The pollution level in the Delhi-NCR region has hit alarming levels and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has thus decided to im pose the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 3 on January 3. This would be in efforts to tackle this deteriorating air quality, triggered by unfavorable meteorological conditions prevailing in the area. The decisions are being witnessed across the areas, affecting regular daily activities and travel.

What Is GRAP 3?

Stage 3 of the GRAP is a set of severe restrictions that will be enforced to check the increasing pollution levels. The most important restrictions are:

Vehicle Bans: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) are banned in Delhi and the NCR districts. However, people with disabilities are exempted.

Diesel Goods Vehicles: Non-essential diesel-run medium goods vehicles, which are of BS-IV or older variants, are also prohibited in Delhi to minimize the air pollution further.

The GRAP Stage 3 has prohibited non-essential construction work in Delhi. This will reduce the emission of particulate matter and other pollutants. The ban is very significant in minimizing the number of dust emissions due to construction.

In the education sector, schools up to Grade V have been advised to shift to hybrid learning modes. While this shift is mandatory for schools, parents and students have the option to opt for online education, should it be available, for those who wish to avoid outdoor exposure.

Delhi’s Foggy Morning: Travel Disruptions

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8°C in the national capital early Friday morning, and visibility conditions worsened, especially at 6 AM. Thick fog made for a city-wide blanket that shut down daily life, including travel.

Train Delays: About 24 trains from Delhi were delayed, and some major express trains were delayed four hours; one such train was Ayodhya Express; the Gorakhdham Express also ran behind schedule by two hours.

Flight Disruptions: The arrival and departure schedules were also delayed in Delhi Airport. SpiceJet’s flights to Amritsar and Guwahati were postponed due to adverse weather conditions. IndiGo, too, released a travel advisory cautioning its passengers traveling by flights from Delhi and other cities, such as Lucknow and Bengaluru.

The meteorological conditions, which include low temperatures and limited wind, are the major causes of the worsening air quality: they trap the pollutants within the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung weather station was 16.2°C. Three degrees below the normal for this time of the year, this has led to worsening of heavy fog and thus further worsened visibility challenges both residents and authorities.

With the GRAP Stage 3 measures now in place, Delhi-NCR residents are advised to keep themselves abreast of the air quality alerts, follow the guidelines to reduce exposure to pollution, and adapt to the new restrictions that will impact daily life. These measures, though temporary, reflect the continued need for effective pollution control strategies to safeguard public health and safety in the region.

