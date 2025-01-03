Should We Be Concerned? India Health Body Chief Responds To HMPV Reports From China

India's health chief, Atul Goel, assured the public that reports of HMPV spread in China were "nothing to be alarmed about." No cases of HMPV have been reported in India, and health authorities are monitoring trends of respiratory illness.

As explained by Atul Goel, Director-General, Directorate General of Health Services, HMPV is a form of respiratory disease that has mostly been linked with common cold, and there should be no alarm over it yet. According to Goel, as any other virus, HMPV is normal and does not have any potential cause for the moment. Instead, he clarifies that the disease is currently a “routine respiratory problem” and not yet widespread in the country.

Although the country of India has not reported any HMPV cases, NCDC, under the Union Health Ministry, is tracking seasonal respiratory diseases and influenza cases across the country. Sources at the NCDC confirmed the body was following trends in respiratory sicknesses and also discussed with international agencies to keep up to date on any developments from China about the virus.

Respiratory Disorders In Winter

In India, respiratory diseases are known to increase during the winter season due to the colder climate and deteriorating air quality. This seasonal increase in cases usually creates much anxiety, but health officials have reassured the public that there is no immediate danger from the HMPV outbreak reported in China at this time.

China’s Response To Rising Respiratory Illnesses

In late December, China’s disease control authority was proactive in setting up a monitoring system for pneumonia cases of unknown origin. This aims to track the rise of respiratory illnesses during the winter months and prepare for any emerging pathogens. Cases of HMPV have not been officially confirmed in China; however, health officials are preparing to identify and address any new outbreaks.

