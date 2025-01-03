Human Metapneumovirus In China: Viral Outbreaks Trigger Pandemic Concerns

Videos on social media claim Chinese hospitals are overwhelmed by HMPV, influenza A, and other viruses, sparking fears of a new pandemic. No official confirmation or emergency declaration has been issued by WHO or Chinese authorities

Videos circulating on social media suggest that hospitals in China are overwhelmed by an outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), alongside influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19. These videos claim that multiple viral outbreaks have left hospitals and cemeteries overcrowded, sparking fears of another pandemic five years after Covid-19.

Despite widespread panic online, neither Chinese health authorities nor the World Health Organization (WHO) have confirmed these claims. The WHO has not declared an emergency or issued warnings about a new pandemic. Experts urge caution in interpreting unverified social media posts.

Hospitals in China Overwhelmed as Severe “Flu” Outbreak, Including Influenza A and HMPV, Resembling 2020 COVID Surge. pic.twitter.com/GWw9u6JxsX — Boar News (@PhamDuyHien9) December 29, 2024

⚠️ BREAKING: Hospitals in China 🇨🇳 Overwhelmed as Severe “Flu” Outbreak, Including Influenza A and HMPV, Resembling 2020 COVID Surge. Hospitals in China are overwhelmed as outbreaks of “influenza A” and “human metapneumovirus” resemble the COVID-19 surge from three years ago. pic.twitter.com/mPF6XGjQCY — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) December 28, 2024

One viral video, shared on X, shows a crowded hospital waiting room in China. Patients wearing masks and coughing can be seen in the footage. Another post, viewed over 12 million times, shows elderly patients packed into a hospital corridor, with captions drawing parallels to the Covid-19 surge of three years ago.

What is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that typically causes symptoms similar to a cold, such as cough, fever, and nasal congestion. In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis, particularly in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Like Covid-19, HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. However, health authorities have not confirmed any large-scale outbreaks or issued pandemic warnings related to the virus.

As speculation mounts, it is vital to rely on credible sources for updates on the situation, avoiding panic over unverified social media content.

