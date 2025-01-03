South Korean investigators abandoned their attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, citing safety concerns arising from a tense standoff at his residence.

“Regarding the execution of the arrest warrant today, it was determined that the execution was effectively impossible due to the ongoing standoff. Concern for the safety of personnel on-site led to the decision to halt the execution.”

The arrest warrant, which remains valid for several more days, was issued in connection with Yoon’s alleged involvement in a failed martial law bid. Investigators have not ruled out another attempt in the coming days.

Supporters Rally Outside Yoon’s Residence

As investigators approached Yoon’s residence, hundreds of supporters gathered in a show of defiance. Many waved the South Korean flag, the Taegukgi, alongside the American Stars and Stripes. This unusual combination of flags highlights the ideological and symbolic ties that Yoon’s supporters associate with the United States.

To these groups, the U.S. represents more than an ally—it embodies values of democracy, freedom, and divine protection rooted in Christian beliefs.

Why Yoon’s Supporters Display American Flags

For Yoon’s backers, the U.S. is seen as a historical liberator, having freed Korea from Japanese colonial rule and defended it during the Korean War (1950-53). Over time, these supporters have adopted rhetoric from the American right, particularly around claims of election fraud and anti-communist sentiments.

Seventy-four-year-old Pyeong In-su, a vocal supporter, was among those outside Yoon’s residence on Friday. Holding both the South Korean and American flags, he declared: “The police must be stopped by patriotic citizens.” He also expressed hope that former U.S. President Donald Trump might intervene to help Yoon, stating, “I hope after Trump’s inauguration, he can use his influence to help our country get back on the right track.”

Uncertainty Over President Yoon’s Arrest Attempt

While the operation to arrest Yoon has been temporarily suspended, its outcome remains unclear. Investigators have only a limited time to execute the warrant, which expires in a few days. If efforts to detain him fail, it could lead to further complications for South Korea’s political stability.

Pro-Yoon factions continue to rally, with their demonstrations highlighting deep societal divides in South Korea. Critics view these groups as fringe elements, but their passionate support underscores the cultural and political complexities surrounding the embattled president.