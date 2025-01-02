Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

South Korean authorities are on the brink of an unprecedented move to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday. As investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), alongside police and prosecutors, mobilized to execute the arrest warrant, a tense standoff unfolded outside Yoon’s residence. Around 100 protesters gathered in the early hours, vowing to block any efforts to take the embattled president into custody.

Yoon is facing criminal charges related to his brief attempt to impose martial law on December 3, a move that sent shockwaves through the nation. If executed, this arrest would mark an unprecedented moment in South Korean history, as no sitting president has ever been arrested.

The warrant, approved earlier this week after Yoon refused to appear for questioning, has sparked massive protests and heightened tensions across the country. Local media reported that authorities mobilized around 2,800 police officers in preparation for what could be a tense confrontation. With police positioned outside Yoon’s residence and protesters blocking key access points, the situation remains volatile.

Protesters are resolute in their opposition, with one declaring, “We have to block them with our lives.” The scene is fraught with uncertainty as authorities prepare for an arrest in the face of mounting resistance. The involvement of the presidential security service, which has blocked previous attempts by investigators to access Yoon’s office and residence, raises further questions about how the arrest will unfold.

As South Korea braces for a potential political crisis, all eyes are on the outcome of this high-stakes showdown.

