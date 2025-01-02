Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

South Korean authorities prepare to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, sparking protests and a tense showdown outside his residence.

Authorities In South Korea Move To Arrest President Yoon Suk Yeol, Sources Say

South Korean authorities are on the brink of an unprecedented move to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday. As investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), alongside police and prosecutors, mobilized to execute the arrest warrant, a tense standoff unfolded outside Yoon’s residence. Around 100 protesters gathered in the early hours, vowing to block any efforts to take the embattled president into custody.

Yoon is facing criminal charges related to his brief attempt to impose martial law on December 3, a move that sent shockwaves through the nation. If executed, this arrest would mark an unprecedented moment in South Korean history, as no sitting president has ever been arrested.

The warrant, approved earlier this week after Yoon refused to appear for questioning, has sparked massive protests and heightened tensions across the country. Local media reported that authorities mobilized around 2,800 police officers in preparation for what could be a tense confrontation. With police positioned outside Yoon’s residence and protesters blocking key access points, the situation remains volatile.

Protesters are resolute in their opposition, with one declaring, “We have to block them with our lives.” The scene is fraught with uncertainty as authorities prepare for an arrest in the face of mounting resistance. The involvement of the presidential security service, which has blocked previous attempts by investigators to access Yoon’s office and residence, raises further questions about how the arrest will unfold.

As South Korea braces for a potential political crisis, all eyes are on the outcome of this high-stakes showdown.

ALSO READ: Jill Biden Receives $20,000 Diamond As Gift From Indian Prime Minister

Filed under

President Yoon Suk Yeol south korea world

Advertisement

Also Read

Wayne Osmond, Beloved Member Of The Osmond Family, Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Wayne Osmond, Beloved Member Of The Osmond Family, Passes Away At The Age Of 73

Jill Biden Receives $20,000 Diamond As Gift From Indian Prime Minister

Jill Biden Receives $20,000 Diamond As Gift From Indian Prime Minister

Slovakia To Discuss Retaliation Over Ukraine’s Gas Transit ‘Sabotage’, Says PM Fico

Slovakia To Discuss Retaliation Over Ukraine’s Gas Transit ‘Sabotage’, Says PM Fico

Israel To Resume Gaza Deal Talks With Qatar’s Mediation

Israel To Resume Gaza Deal Talks With Qatar’s Mediation

Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

Entertainment

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox