Impeached South Korean President Delivers Defiant Message Amid Imminent Detention Threat

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a defiant statement to his supporters, gathered outside his residence in Seoul, as law enforcement prepares to detain him over his controversial martial law decree from December.

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a defiant statement to his supporters, gathered outside his residence in Seoul, as law enforcement prepares to detain him over his controversial martial law decree from December. In a speech on Wednesday evening, Yoon vowed to “fight to the end” against what he described as “anti-state forces” attempting to undermine the nation’s sovereignty. He urged his conservative base to continue their protests and reiterated his stance against the forces “violating our sovereignty.”

Yoon’s comments come as the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has a week to execute a detainment warrant issued by a Seoul court. This warrant stems from Yoon’s defiance of requests to appear for questioning and blocking searches of his office, which are part of an investigation into whether his declaration of martial law on December 3 amounted to an act of rebellion.

The Legal Battle and Detention Warrant

The impeachment of President Yoon, which was voted on December 14, has set off a storm of political controversy in South Korea. The martial law imposition lasted only a few hours but triggered weeks of political turmoil, diplomatic standoffs, and economic instability. Yoon’s legal team has described the detention warrant as “invalid,” claiming that the anti-corruption agency does not have the authority to investigate rebellion charges. The legal defense also challenges the court’s bypass of laws concerning military secrets, which could prevent further searches.

The court-ordered detainment of Yoon could face obstacles from his security service, which has indicated it will resist any attempt to detain him by force. Despite this, prosecutors have hinted at the possibility of deploying police forces to carry out the warrant, and it remains unclear if Yoon can be compelled to submit to questioning by authorities.

Yoon’s Supporters Rally in Defiance

As the situation intensifies, Yoon’s supporters have gathered in increasing numbers outside his residence, waving South Korean and American flags while opposing his impeachment. The rallying calls have gained momentum as Yoon continues to bolster his resistance, framing the legal proceedings as an effort to undermine South Korea’s liberal democracy.

In a show of support, Yoon’s lawyers have warned that if police attempt to use mobile units for his detention, they would be exceeding their legal authority. This has led to fears of clashes between law enforcement and Yoon’s security service, which is sworn to protect him according to the law.

The Impeachment Process and Constitutional Court Deliberations

Yoon’s presidential powers were suspended following the National Assembly’s impeachment vote in mid-December. The Constitutional Court has begun deliberations on whether to uphold the impeachment or reinstate Yoon as president. To formally end Yoon’s presidency, at least six of the nine justices on the Constitutional Court must vote in favor of removing him from office.

In an unexpected move, the National Assembly voted to impeach Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his failure to fill three vacancies in the Constitutional Court ahead of the review of Yoon’s impeachment case. With increasing political pressure, interim leader Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok appointed two new justices to the court, potentially influencing the outcome of the impeachment deliberations.

Yoon’s Future Uncertain

The political turmoil surrounding Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment and his defiance against legal attempts to detain him reflects the deep divisions in South Korea’s political landscape. With ongoing protests and legal battles, the nation now faces a critical juncture in determining the future of its presidency. As deliberations continue, Yoon’s fate will ultimately lie in the hands of the Constitutional Court, whose ruling could define South Korea’s political future.

Read More : Joe Biden: FBI Reveals ISIS-inspired Shamsud-Din Jabbar Shared Videos Just Hours Before Deadly Rampage