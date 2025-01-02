Home
Jill Biden Receives $20,000 Diamond As Gift From Indian Prime Minister

Jill Biden’s $20,000 diamond from India’s PM tops the list of valuable gifts to the Bidens in 2023, alongside other luxurious presents from global leaders.

In 2023, Joe and Jill Biden received tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign leaders, with the first lady, Jill Biden, receiving the most extravagant present: a $20,000 diamond. The 7.5-carat gem was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making it the priciest gift to any member of the first family.

In addition to the diamond, Jill Biden was presented with a $14,063 brooch from the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, along with a bracelet, brooch, and photograph album valued at $4,510 from the Egyptian president and first lady. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden received several high-value items, including a $7,100 photo album from South Korea’s president, a $3,495 Mongolian warrior statue, and a $3,160 sterling silver tray from Israel’s president.

Under federal law, the Bidens must report gifts worth over $480 from foreign leaders. While most of the gifts were transferred to the National Archives, Jill Biden’s diamond was kept for official use at the White House East Wing. The president’s gifts, such as the silver tray and statue, were sent to the archives, where many foreign gifts to the first family are displayed.

Some CIA officials also reported receiving expensive gifts like watches and jewelry, totaling over $132,000 in value, but most of these luxury items were destroyed. CIA Director William Burns reported receiving an $18,000 astrograph, which was transferred to the General Services Administration, while luxury watches were mostly discarded.

These lavish gifts are part of an annual tradition, reflecting the diplomatic relations and goodwill exchanged between the US and other nations.

