Slovakia To Discuss Retaliation Over Ukraine’s Gas Transit ‘Sabotage’, Says PM Fico

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed anger and frustration over Ukraine‘s decision to halt Russian gas transit, leading Slovakia to lose approximately 500 million euros in annual transit fees. In response, Fico’s Smer-SD party is considering severe retaliatory measures, including the reduction of electricity supplies to Ukraine and limiting support for Ukrainian citizens in Slovakia.

The gas flow from Ukraine to Slovakia ceased on January 1, 2025, after the expiration of the transit contract on December 31, 2024. The move by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop the Russian gas flow has sent shockwaves through Slovakia’s economy, with Fico labeling the situation as “extremely serious” and calling for a “sovereign response” from Slovakia.

Fico argued that the United States is the primary beneficiary of this decision, which could lead to increased gas exports to Europe. He claimed that Russia is largely unaffected, while Slovakia bears the brunt of the economic blow. The Slovak government is now in talks with coalition partners about how to respond, including potential measures that would directly impact Ukraine.

The loss of Russian gas transit has left Slovakia in a precarious position. Without an alternative solution, Fico suggested that resuming the transit or negotiating compensation mechanisms could be the only viable options to avoid further economic damage.

This latest escalation comes amid already heightened tensions between the two countries, and Slovakia’s leaders are determined to ensure that Ukraine faces consequences for its actions.

