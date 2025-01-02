Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel To Resume Gaza Deal Talks With Qatar’s Mediation

Israel sends a delegation to Qatar for Gaza talks, with cautious optimism about reaching a deal to free hostages and secure a ceasefire.

Israel To Resume Gaza Deal Talks With Qatar’s Mediation

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has authorized the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Qatar to resume critical talks over the Gaza hostage crisis and ceasefire agreement. The talks, which aim to find a resolution to the ongoing conflict and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, will involve officials from Israel’s Security Agency (ISA), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Mossad.

Although official negotiations had been stalled since August, indirect discussions have continued, with the US administration pushing for a resolution. In November, Qatar had paused its mediation efforts, citing a lack of willingness from both sides to come to terms. However, there is renewed cautious optimism about the potential for breakthrough talks.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing families of those held captive, has urged both parties to act with urgency, emphasizing that the lives of the hostages, who remain in Gaza’s tunnels, cannot be left in limbo. Over 100 hostages were freed during a temporary ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar and Egypt in late 2023, offering a glimmer of hope for the ongoing negotiations.

Despite previous setbacks, the renewed talks are seen as a potential lifeline. Both Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the deadlock, but the resumption of dialogue offers a chance for resolution. Netanyahu’s approval of the mission to Qatar signals a commitment to securing a deal, though the complexities of the situation continue to pose significant challenges.

ALSO READ: Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

Filed under

gaza Israel

Advertisement

Also Read

Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

New French Prime Minister Upholds Predecessor’s Budget Amid Political Tensions

New French Prime Minister Upholds Predecessor’s Budget Amid Political Tensions

Legendary Italian Designer Rosita Missoni Passes Away At 93, Fashion World Mourns

Legendary Italian Designer Rosita Missoni Passes Away At 93, Fashion World Mourns

‘He Gave Us An Ultimatum…’: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Husband Speaks Out,1st TV Interview

‘He Gave Us An Ultimatum…’: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Husband Speaks Out,1st TV Interview

Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

Authorities Investigate Colorado Springs Man Behind Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Explosion

Entertainment

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox