Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent successful prostate surgery on Sunday, hospital officials confirmed. The procedure comes at a time when Netanyahu is navigating significant challenges, including the ongoing war in Gaza and his corruption trial.

Temporary Disruption to Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial

Netanyahu’s surgery led to the postponement of his corruption trial. Judges agreed to his lawyer Amit Hadad’s request to cancel three days of scheduled testimony this week, citing the prime minister’s sedation and hospitalization.

Dr. Ofer Gofrit, head of urology at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center, stated in a video message that the procedure was successful. “There was no fear of cancer or malignancy,” he assured, adding, “We only hope for the best.”

In a public statement, Netanyahu thanked his medical team and noted that he was “fully alert.” He is currently recovering in a fortified underground unit equipped against missile attacks and will remain under observation for a few days. During the procedure, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, served as acting prime minister.

Netanyahu Prostate Condition: Common Among Older Men

Netanyahu’s office revealed that his condition stemmed from a benign prostate enlargement, which had earlier caused a urinary tract infection. Although antibiotics had treated the infection, doctors determined surgery was necessary to prevent future complications.

Dr. Shay Golan, head of the oncology urology service at Rabin Medical Center, explained to Army Radio that complications from prostate enlargement are common in men in their 70s and 80s. While not involved in Netanyahu’s care, he noted that an enlarged prostate can lead to urinary blockages, infections, and other issues.

In cases like Netanyahu’s, where the condition is non-cancerous, doctors often opt for endoscopic surgery. This minimally invasive procedure uses small instruments inserted into the body, avoiding abdominal incisions. Recovery from the hour-long procedure is generally swift, with patients typically resuming normal activities after one to three days of catheter use.

Netanyahu: A History of Health Challenges

While Netanyahu projects an image of vitality—appearing in protective gear at war zones or meeting officials in rugged outdoor settings—his health record tells a more complex story.

Last year, he was fitted with a pacemaker following a fainting spell and was later hospitalized for dehydration. Doctors disclosed that Netanyahu had long managed a heart condition causing irregular heartbeats, news that sparked public distrust during heightened political tensions.

Earlier this year, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery under full anesthesia, with Levin temporarily assuming leadership.

