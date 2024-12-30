Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will Yoon Suk Yeol Be Arrested in Martial Law Probe? South Korean Authorities Seek Warrant to Detain Suspended President

South Korea faces a political crisis as investigators request an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law. The unprecedented move raises questions about democratic stability in the nation.

Will Yoon Suk Yeol Be Arrested in Martial Law Probe? South Korean Authorities Seek Warrant to Detain Suspended President

South Korea’s joint investigation unit has formally requested an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol in connection with his brief imposition of martial law earlier this month. The request, confirmed by an official on Monday, marks an unprecedented development in the country’s political history.

Investigation into Martial Law Declaration

The joint probe by police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is examining whether Yoon’s martial law declaration on December 3 constituted insurrection. Despite multiple summons for questioning, Yoon has not cooperated with investigators, prompting the arrest warrant request.

This is the first time in South Korea’s history that an arrest warrant has been sought for a sitting president. A Seoul court is expected to decide whether to issue the warrant following the request.

Notably, insurrection is among the limited charges for which a South Korean president does not enjoy immunity.

Legal Challenges and Defense For Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon Kab-keun, a lawyer representing the suspended president, expressed skepticism over the jurisdiction of the anti-corruption agency in this case. “The anti-corruption agency has no authority to investigate insurrection charges,” Yoon Kab-keun told Yonhap News Agency.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by parliament earlier this month, leading to his suspension from presidential duties. The impeachment followed his decision to briefly impose martial law, during which masked troops equipped with rifles, body armor, and night-vision gear entered parliament.

Yoon Suk Yeol Martial Law Declaration

The declaration sparked intense resistance from parliamentary staff, who attempted to counter the troops using fire extinguishers. The martial law decree lasted only a few hours before being overturned by a parliamentary vote, prompting Yoon to rescind the order.

The episode shocked the nation, which has been a democracy since the 1980s. It also raised concerns among South Korea’s international allies, including the United States, as well as key trading partners in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

A Constitutional Court trial is underway to determine whether Yoon will be reinstated or permanently removed from office. The court has up to 180 days to reach a decision.

During the first preparatory hearing last Friday, Yoon’s legal team requested a delay to allow more time for preparation. However, the court denied the request, citing the need for swift proceedings.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 3.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Americans Appeal To Trump To Protect Religious Minorities Amid Rising Violence

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

Was Netanyahu Treated for Prostate Cancer?

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines

BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

BCAS Introduces New Regulations For Air Travel, Only One Handbag Allowed

Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

Punjab Bandh: 150 Trains Cancelled Including Vande Bharat

How Will Jimmy Carter’s Death Impact Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans?

How Will Jimmy Carter’s Death Impact Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans?

Entertainment

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From His LA Home

Mystery Solved! It Was A 21-Year-Old From Chile Who Stole Keanu Reeves’ $9,000 Rolex From

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small Pup While Hiding Face With A Hoodie

What Breed Is Shah Rukh Khan’s New Pet? King Khan Spotted With An Adorable Small

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer: Voice Cast, Release Date, MCU Connection And Fan Reactions

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Pawan Kalyan Got Annoyed At His Loyal Fans Despite Them Cheering For Him Whole-Heartedly?

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Who Is Sai Pallavi’s Sister? Actress’ Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister’s Wedding Look Nothing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox