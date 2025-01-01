Despite her financial setbacks and legal controversies, Jocelyn Wildenstein remained a prominent figure in New York society, her name synonymous with extreme cosmetic surgery and high-profile scandal.

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the 71-year-old New York socialite known as “The Catwoman,” once faced charges for allegedly attacking her 49-year-old boyfriend, Lloyd Klein, with scissors at their Trump World Tower apartment.

Wildenstein, however, was a public figure long before the recent allegations, primarily due to her striking facial features and extensive history of plastic surgery.

Wildenstein’s transformation began during the early years of her marriage to Alec Wildenstein, a French-American billionaire art dealer. The couple reportedly underwent matching facelifts after Jocelyn suggested Alec needed an eye lift.

Over the years, Jocelyn continued her cosmetic procedures, often speculated to mimic the appearance of a lynx, an animal she kept as a pet. While some believed her feline features were intentional, she claimed her distinctive look was hereditary, citing her grandmother’s high cheekbones and almond-shaped eyes.

Born into a modest family in Switzerland, Jocelyn moved to Paris and later Africa, where she met Alec in 1977. They married the following year and lived extravagantly, reportedly spending $1 million a month. Their lifestyle included managing vast estates like the Ol Jogi ranch in Kenya, luxury apartments in Paris and Lausanne, a French château, and a Caribbean retreat.

When Jocelyn Wildenstein Caught Husband With A Russian Model

However, their relationship unraveled in the mid-1990s. In 1997, Jocelyn discovered Alec in bed with a 21-year-old Russian model, leading to a contentious divorce.

A gun incident during the fallout resulted in Alec being charged with menacing. The legal proceedings concluded with Jocelyn receiving a record-breaking $2.3 billion settlement and $100 million annually for 13 years, though she was prohibited from using the funds for further plastic surgery.

Since her divorce, Jocelyn has faced various legal challenges. In recent years, she battled eviction from high-end properties, unpaid rent lawsuits, and credit card debts. In one instance, she allegedly caused $165,000 in damages to a Beverly Hills rental property.

Her tumultuous relationship with Klein began in 2003, marked by public disputes. The latest altercation reportedly started after Wildenstein accused Klein of spending too much time on social media. Witnesses claim she threw hot wax at him, scratched his face, and stabbed him in the chest with scissors. Klein denied restraining her, saying he merely sought to de-escalate the situation.

When police arrived, Klein bore visible injuries, including scissor wounds, while Wildenstein accused him of holding her captive. She now faces charges of second-degree assault and using a weapon to inflict harm.

In one of her court appearances, Wildenstein used a prohibited cellphone to fix her hair and apply makeup, prompting a court officer to confiscate the device. She left the courthouse with her face partially obscured by a scarf, guided by her lawyer.

Despite her financial setbacks and legal controversies, Jocelyn Wildenstein remained a prominent figure in New York society, her name synonymous with extreme cosmetic surgery and high-profile scandal. Her journey from a Swiss upbringing to global infamy underscores a life marked by both immense wealth and personal turmoil.

