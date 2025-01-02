How Do Bangladeshi’s Infiltrate In India Illegally? Delhi Police Bursts The Hidden Route

The Delhi Police has busted a large syndicate of Bangladeshis illegally settling in Delhi by infiltrating them into India

The Delhi Police has busted a large syndicate of Bangladeshis illegally settling in Delhi by infiltrating them into India. The police have arrested four people of this gang, including two Bangladeshi nationals.

The names of the four arrested accused are Anish Sheikh, Sapna, Aminur Islam and Ashish Mehra who himself is a resident of Bangladesh and came to India illegally about fifteen years ago and was working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Delhi.

The police found Anish’s wife Sapna and his accomplices Aminur Islam and Ashish Mehra were running the syndicate. These syndicates used to infiltrate the Bangladesh border from India through the Dunki route.

Infiltration Routes Through 4 Modules

Module 1

According to the police, the first module of this syndicate was working inside Bangladesh, which was from Durgapur in Bangladesh to Baghmara in India. They used to infiltrate into Meghalaya through the border, and then they used to infiltrate Bangladeshis through jungle routes through Danki route – this module was commanded by Anish Shaikh.

After that, to reach Baghmara, these people used to reach Baghmara by autorickshaw, motorcycle or on foot.

Module 2

The infiltrators from Baghmara border in Meghalaya were brought to Krishnai in Assam by minibus, which was about one and a half hundred kilometers – this module was commanded by Aminur Islam.

Module 3

These modules used to bring the infiltrators to Kolkata by train from Krishnai or by bus to Bongai village, the route was about 75 kms – this module was also commanded by Aminur Islam.

Module 4

After this, the work of the fourth module started, which was handled by Anish’s wife Sapna- who used to bring the infiltrators to Delhi by train from Kolkata or Bongai village – After that, the work of Anish Sheikh started in Delhi, who used to make illegal documents of the infiltrators illegally brought to Delhi and settle them in Delhi.

How Aadhaar Card Other Documents Were Made?

Ashish Mehra and his accomplice Manmohan used to make fake Aadhaar cards and documents for these Bangladeshis to settle illegally in Delhi. Websites named jantaprints.site and Bharat Seva were used to create fake documents

What was recovered from the accused

The police have so far deported the Bangladeshi from South District. Delhi Police had arrested 2 Bangladeshis on December 28, they got information about this racket. 6 Aadhaar and 5 PAN cards have been recovered from the traces of the arrested accused. Along with this, the transaction of the bank account is also being investigated.

