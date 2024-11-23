Crackdown On Illegal Borewells In Paharganj: Authorities Seal Hotels, Expose Groundwater Scam!

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Central district magistrate were appointed to respond to NGT’s concerns on the issue along with other bodies as it dealt with a serious problem.

For the second time, the authorities in Paharganj, a heavily commercialized area in Delhi, have reiterated a crackdown on illegal borewells at hotels and guesthouses, which exist in a high number in this area. This is in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive that reported illegal groundwater depletion by 536 entities in the vicinity.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Central district magistrate were appointed to respond to NGT’s concerns on the issue along with other bodies as it dealt with a serious problem. Unpermitted subterranean extraction, using borewells sparingly, which have already caused a lot of environmental degradation, was aim of these reports.

In the last hearing, the NGT had mentioned the claim made by the authorities that the concerned hotels and guest houses were operating under VDS but the tribunal had some apprehensions regarding the validity of this scheme. In the opinion of otherwise, it seems that there exists a fraud because there is no clear record of VDS and no one can say as to who framed the same and where its copy exists. Authorities have unrelentingly chosen to make allowances on the basis of this VDS in spite of the reservations. The tribunal further directed the Chief Secretary of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to follow up the complaint and investigate the issues raised quite comprehensively.

In addition, the tribunal directed the sealing of the boreholes of the hotels that had not cleared the stipulated environmental damage harassment charges or had not applied for the required permissions. A report prepared by Karol Bagh Subdivisional Magistrate and tabled in the court on 6 November stated that the DJB had complained to the tribunal regarding 30 hotels. The DPCC in another letter stated that 21 hotels were still reported to have only partially remitted the environmental charges.

A persistent crackdown is underway to curb the problem of illegal borewells and to achieve this, a composite team consisting of the officials from the Revenue department, Singapore Police, DPCC, DJB and BSES has been formed. According to a report dated November 12, a team conducted inspections at 10 hotels, one borewell was closed, eight other hotels paid the fees and went further to assure compliance with the necessary rules and regulations.

Another report submitted by DJB on November 12, revealed that around 78 managers of hotels and guesthouses located in the Pahar Gunj region failed to abide by the orders of the tribunal. Officials have shown no reservations in stating that the sealing operation will stop only when every illegal borewell is placed under lock and key, thereby reducing the impact of illegal groundwater depletion on the environment.

Ultimately, the joint effort of the authorities is a step in the right direction with the particular goal of managing the extraction of groundwater resources and protection of the environment in densely populated areas like Pahar Gunj. As long as monitoring and enforcement is maintained, sealing of illegal borewells should greatly assist in conserving groundwater resources in Delhi as is meant in theory.

