Cyclone Fengal Alert: Tamil Nadu Under Red Alert, Flights Diverted

IndiGo Airlines released a travel advisory on Tuesday night, November 26, highlighting ongoing disruptions to flights due to adverse weather conditions affecting Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai. The airline expressed hope for a swift resolution and extended gratitude to passengers for their patience during this period.

In a post shared on X, IndiGo stated, “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected. Please stay updated on your flight status via https://t.co/VhykW6WdB1. (1/2) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 26, 2024

IMD Weather Alert for Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updates regarding a deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Moving northward at a speed of 10 kmph, the system was positioned as of 11:30 PM on Tuesday at latitude 7.5°N and longitude 82.6°E. This placed it approximately:

190 km southeast of Trincomalee,

470 km southeast of Nagapattinam,

580 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and

670 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 7.5°N and longitude 82.6°E, about 190 km southeast of… pic.twitter.com/HlrUed0v40 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2024

IMD predicts that the depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday as it continues its north-northwest trajectory. It is expected to move along the Tamil Nadu coast while skirting Sri Lanka over the next two days, bringing potential disruptions to the region.

Passengers traveling to and from the affected areas are advised to stay updated on their flight schedules and take necessary precautions during this period of severe weather.