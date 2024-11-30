Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Red Alerts Issued Across Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal is set to bring significant weather disturbances to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as it approaches landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds, and disruptions across the region.

Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Red Alerts Issued Across Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal is set to bring significant weather disturbances to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as it approaches landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds, and disruptions across the region.

Top Updates on Cyclone Fengal

  1. Landfall Timing and Speed
    Cyclone Fengal, pronounced as Feinjal, will make landfall near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram this afternoon. The storm will carry wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph, according to the IMD.
  2. Flight and Train Disruptions
    • The Chennai airport is closed until 7 pm due to anticipated high crosswinds.
    • The Southern Railway has announced limited suburban train services during this period to ensure passenger safety.
  3. Rainfall Forecast
    • Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, as well as in Puducherry.
    • Extreme rainfall may occur in isolated locations across Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal.
  4. Alerts Issued
    • Red Alert: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, along with Puducherry, are under the highest warning level.
    • Orange Alert: Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts are under an orange warning.
  5. Educational Institutions Closed
    Schools and colleges are shut in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry.
  6. Preparedness Measures
    Authorities have readied boats, generators, motor pumps, and tree-cutting equipment in the affected districts. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response agencies are on standby.
  7. Fishermen Warnings
    Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore and move their boats and equipment to higher ground to avoid storm-related damages.
  8. Coastal Impact and Flood Risk
    The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has warned of rough seas, telecommunication damage, and potential flooding in low-lying areas, particularly along coastal districts.

Dr. S. Balachandran, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, highlighted that the cyclone’s primary impact will be on coastal districts. He warned of disruptions to essential infrastructure and urged residents to stay vigilant.

With Cyclone Fengal intensifying, residents are advised to follow official updates and adhere to safety protocols. The combined efforts of local authorities and disaster response teams aim to minimize the cyclone’s impact on life and property.

ALSO READ: 200 Vehicles Turned Into Ashes After Massive Fire Broke Out In Varanasi Railway Station

Filed under

Cyclone Fengal 2024 heavy rainfall Tamil Nadu Karaikal Mahabalipuram landfall Puducherry weather alert Tamil Nadu cyclone updates

Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT HERE

Chennai Faces Severe Waterlogging: 134 Areas Affected, Subways Shut Due To Heavy Rains—CHECK IT OUT...

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours...

Bangladesh Violence: 9 Arrested In Connection With Lawyer’s Murder

Bangladesh Violence: 9 Arrested In Connection With Lawyer’s Murder

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Airport Shuts Down, 20 Hyderabad Flights Cancelled

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Entertainment

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

‘Don’t Drag My Wife’s Name…’: Raj Kundra First Statement After ED Raid

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Dies at 44

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox