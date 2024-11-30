Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Red Alerts Issued Across Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal is set to bring significant weather disturbances to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as it approaches landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds, and disruptions across the region.

Top Updates on Cyclone Fengal

Landfall Timing and Speed

Cyclone Fengal, pronounced as Feinjal, will make landfall near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram this afternoon. The storm will carry wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph, according to the IMD. Flight and Train Disruptions The Chennai airport is closed until 7 pm due to anticipated high crosswinds.

The Southern Railway has announced limited suburban train services during this period to ensure passenger safety. Rainfall Forecast Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, as well as in Puducherry.

Extreme rainfall may occur in isolated locations across Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal. Alerts Issued Red Alert : Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, along with Puducherry, are under the highest warning level.

: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, along with Puducherry, are under the highest warning level. Orange Alert: Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal districts are under an orange warning. Educational Institutions Closed

Schools and colleges are shut in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry. Preparedness Measures

Authorities have readied boats, generators, motor pumps, and tree-cutting equipment in the affected districts. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response agencies are on standby. Fishermen Warnings

Fishermen have been advised to stay ashore and move their boats and equipment to higher ground to avoid storm-related damages. Coastal Impact and Flood Risk

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has warned of rough seas, telecommunication damage, and potential flooding in low-lying areas, particularly along coastal districts.

Dr. S. Balachandran, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, highlighted that the cyclone’s primary impact will be on coastal districts. He warned of disruptions to essential infrastructure and urged residents to stay vigilant.

With Cyclone Fengal intensifying, residents are advised to follow official updates and adhere to safety protocols. The combined efforts of local authorities and disaster response teams aim to minimize the cyclone’s impact on life and property.

