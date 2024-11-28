Cyclone Fengal: Schools, Colleges In Puducherry, Karaikal And Villupuram To Remain Closed

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which has intensified over the past few hours, is forecast to move north-northwest towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. By the morning of November 30, the storm is predicted to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, near Karaikal and Mahabalipuram.

In response to the looming threat of Cyclone Fengal, authorities in Puducherry and Karaikal have announced the closure of all schools and colleges on November 29 and 30, 2024. Puducherry’s Education Minister, A. Namassivayam, confirmed that the shutdown would affect both private and government schools, as well as colleges in these regions. This precautionary measure comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings about the severe weather conditions expected due to heavy rainfall brought by the cyclone.

As of now, there are no updates regarding the closure of schools in Chennai. The deep depression is expected to intensify by November 30. Chennai and Mahabalipuram are likely to experience rainfall as the cyclonic winds move northwards along Tamil Nadu’s coastal region.

Cyclone Fengal: What to Expect

To ensure public safety and to aid in disaster management, the Eastern Naval Command has activated a full disaster response mechanism. Indian Navy personnel, including helicopters and Geminis, have been positioned for Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, while essential emergency supplies—food, water, and medical aid—are being stockpiled. Warships have been loaded with humanitarian relief materials, and flood relief teams have been deployed to assist affected communities.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Multiple States

The IMD’s forecast indicates that Cyclone Fengal will continue to intensify and impact several coastal states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains expected to begin as early as November 29. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are under a red alert, with predictions of extremely heavy rainfall. In addition, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Yanam, and parts of South Interior Karnataka are under an orange alert, signaling heavy rainfall in these regions as well.

School and Exam Closures in Other Districts

Schools and colleges in Villupuram district will also remain closed on November 29, following a similar order from the district collector. Annamalai University has postponed exams scheduled for November 29 in the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai due to heavy rain forecasts.

Meanwhile, in the agricultural sectors of Tamil Nadu, significant damage has already been reported. In Nagapattinam, over 800 acres of paddy land have been submerged, leaving farmers facing severe losses. Areas including Kamashwaram, Virundhamavadi, and Pudupalli have been particularly affected, with floodwaters engulfing farmlands and destroying crops.

ISRO Tracks Cyclone for Early Warning

As the storm continues to move towards landfall, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is utilizing its EOS-06 and INSAT-3DR satellites to monitor the cyclone’s path, providing real-time data for early warnings. The IMD continues to update the public on the evolving situation, urging all residents in affected regions to remain alert and adhere to safety instructions.

In response to the changing weather patterns, the Navy, state authorities, and local communities are working together to ensure swift relief efforts and minimize the impact of the cyclone.

