Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cyclone Fengal To Impact Tamil Nadu Until December 1: What You Need To Know

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the cyclone will continue to impact the region until December 1, with moderate to heavy rain expected throughout Chennai and surrounding districts.

Cyclone Fengal To Impact Tamil Nadu Until December 1: What You Need To Know

Chennai is on high alert as Cyclone Fengal, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, intensifies, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the cyclone will continue to impact the region until December 1, with moderate to heavy rain expected throughout Chennai and surrounding districts.

Current Weather Conditions and Alerts

The city of Chennai and its nearby areas have been experiencing sporadic, intense downpours since the cyclone began forming earlier this week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, predicting more rainfall in the coming days. Other coastal districts such as Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam are also on high alert due to the cyclone’s proximity.

Cyclone Fengal, which has developed into a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, is moving northwest but is not expected to make direct landfall. Despite this, the cyclone’s influence on the weather has led to increased moisture across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with concerns about prolonged rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions. Experts warn that these conditions pose risks to both fishing activities and navigation, urging fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.

Government Preparedness and Precautionary Measures

In response to the growing threat, the Tamil Nadu government has ramped up efforts to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. Key precautionary measures include:

  • School Closures: Several schools in Chennai and other affected districts have been closed as a safety measure to protect students and staff from the storm’s adverse effects.
  • Waterlogging Management: The Chennai Corporation is working diligently to clear waterlogged areas and ensure that stormwater drains are functioning properly to avoid flooding.
  • Public Warnings: Authorities have issued advisories urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and cautioning fishermen not to go into the sea until conditions improve.

Cyclone’s Impact on Daily Life in Chennai

As Cyclone Fengal continues to impact the city, daily life in Chennai has been disrupted. Waterlogged roads, reduced visibility, and power outages have complicated commuting. Additionally, the city’s airport has experienced flight delays and cancellations due to the stormy weather, further affecting travelers.

Cyclone Fengal serves as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events, especially during the northeast monsoon season. Residents are urged to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

ALSO READ: Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

Filed under

Bay of Bengal Cyclone Chennai cyclone impact Chennai weather cyclone Fengal heavy rainfall Chennai imd weather alert Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Advertisement

Also Read

Female SPG Commando And PM Modi In Viral Picture—What’s The Story?

Female SPG Commando And PM Modi In Viral Picture—What’s The Story?

WATCH, Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’s Cute Brother Sister Moment Amid Making Her Parliament Debut

WATCH, Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’s Cute Brother Sister Moment Amid Making Her Parliament Debut

Why Has Romanian Court Ordered Recount Of Presidential Election Votes?

Why Has Romanian Court Ordered Recount Of Presidential Election Votes?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million...

Social Media Banned In Australia, Which Other Countries Hold Similar Restrictions?

Social Media Banned In Australia, Which Other Countries Hold Similar Restrictions?

Entertainment

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million Fortune?

Is Ben Affleck Trying To Flatter Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez To Save His $150 Million

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece Of Work

Christopher Nolan Was Left Awestruck By This 2024 Sci-Fi Adventure Movie: What A Remarkable Piece

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress Owns

On Esha Gupta’s 39th Birthday, Let’s Take A Look At Most Expensive Things The Actress

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox