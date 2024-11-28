Cyclone Fengal To Impact Tamil Nadu Until December 1: What You Need To Know

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the cyclone will continue to impact the region until December 1, with moderate to heavy rain expected throughout Chennai and surrounding districts.

Chennai is on high alert as Cyclone Fengal, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, intensifies, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the cyclone will continue to impact the region until December 1, with moderate to heavy rain expected throughout Chennai and surrounding districts.

Current Weather Conditions and Alerts

The city of Chennai and its nearby areas have been experiencing sporadic, intense downpours since the cyclone began forming earlier this week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, predicting more rainfall in the coming days. Other coastal districts such as Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam are also on high alert due to the cyclone’s proximity.

Cyclone Fengal, which has developed into a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, is moving northwest but is not expected to make direct landfall. Despite this, the cyclone’s influence on the weather has led to increased moisture across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, with concerns about prolonged rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions. Experts warn that these conditions pose risks to both fishing activities and navigation, urging fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.

Government Preparedness and Precautionary Measures

In response to the growing threat, the Tamil Nadu government has ramped up efforts to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. Key precautionary measures include:

School Closures: Several schools in Chennai and other affected districts have been closed as a safety measure to protect students and staff from the storm's adverse effects.

Waterlogging Management: The Chennai Corporation is working diligently to clear waterlogged areas and ensure that stormwater drains are functioning properly to avoid flooding.

Public Warnings: Authorities have issued advisories urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and cautioning fishermen not to go into the sea until conditions improve.

Cyclone’s Impact on Daily Life in Chennai

As Cyclone Fengal continues to impact the city, daily life in Chennai has been disrupted. Waterlogged roads, reduced visibility, and power outages have complicated commuting. Additionally, the city’s airport has experienced flight delays and cancellations due to the stormy weather, further affecting travelers.

Cyclone Fengal serves as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events, especially during the northeast monsoon season. Residents are urged to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

