Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

The “Chill Guy” meme, a sensation on social media, has now found its way to the streets of Bengaluru, sparking curiosity and debate among the city’s residents. A striking wall painting of the popular meme was recently spotted in HSR Layout Sector 1, as shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

The Meme’s Bengaluru Debut

The painting features the iconic dog character, casually dressed in a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers. Known for exuding calmness with its paws tucked into its pockets and a confident smirk, the “Chill Guy” has become a symbol of laid-back vibes.

However, the mural has divided opinions among locals. While some celebrated its quirky charm, others found the dog’s expression less “chill” than expected. One user humorously commented, “He looks like he’s judging me instead of radiating chill vibes.” Another added, “Despite the sweater and sneakers, he doesn’t look all that relaxed.”

The Chill Guy has now landed in front of our office in HSR! @peakbengaluru moment fr pic.twitter.com/GfB5YTweJX — Ankita (@AnkitaxPriya) November 28, 2024

Who is the Chill Guy?

For those unfamiliar, the “Chill Guy” meme features an anamorphic brown dog that has become a viral representation of confidence and composure. Popularly known as the “My Character” meme, it has not only taken over social media platforms but also ventured into the cryptocurrency world.

The meme is now linked to a crypto token, elevating its global appeal. Yet, the meme’s creator, Philip Banks, has made it clear that he does not endorse its commercial use in the crypto market.

Chill Guy, an internet sensation since October 2023, embodies a nonchalant attitude that resonates widely. Created by Philip Banks, this anthropomorphic dog meme has inspired countless scenarios online. pic.twitter.com/lvysBirxrj — M A L I K (@AkshayUPSC25) November 28, 2024

The Artist’s Warning

Philip Banks, the artist behind the iconic meme, recently announced on X that the “Chill Guy” is now copyrighted. Banks plans to take legal action against any profit-driven use of his creation, particularly in the cryptocurrency domain. He stated, “I will never give permission to use my art for anything crypto-related.”

Banks has also issued warnings about unauthorized use of his artwork, vowing to file takedown notices for any commercial exploitation.

While the “Chill Guy” mural adds to Bengaluru’s rich street art scene, it has sparked interesting discussions about the meme’s representation and context. Is it a celebration of laid-back vibes, or does it offer a subtly critical take? For now, it seems the Chill Guy has everyone talking.

