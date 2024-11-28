Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

The painting features the iconic dog character, casually dressed in a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers. Known for exuding calmness with its paws tucked into its pockets and a confident smirk, the “Chill Guy” has become a symbol of laid-back vibes.

Who Is ‘Chill Guy’? Viral Meme Takes Over Bengaluru Streets, Here’s Why Everyone’s Talking

The “Chill Guy” meme, a sensation on social media, has now found its way to the streets of Bengaluru, sparking curiosity and debate among the city’s residents. A striking wall painting of the popular meme was recently spotted in HSR Layout Sector 1, as shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

The Meme’s Bengaluru Debut

The painting features the iconic dog character, casually dressed in a grey sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers. Known for exuding calmness with its paws tucked into its pockets and a confident smirk, the “Chill Guy” has become a symbol of laid-back vibes.

However, the mural has divided opinions among locals. While some celebrated its quirky charm, others found the dog’s expression less “chill” than expected. One user humorously commented, “He looks like he’s judging me instead of radiating chill vibes.” Another added, “Despite the sweater and sneakers, he doesn’t look all that relaxed.”

Who is the Chill Guy?

For those unfamiliar, the “Chill Guy” meme features an anamorphic brown dog that has become a viral representation of confidence and composure. Popularly known as the “My Character” meme, it has not only taken over social media platforms but also ventured into the cryptocurrency world.

The meme is now linked to a crypto token, elevating its global appeal. Yet, the meme’s creator, Philip Banks, has made it clear that he does not endorse its commercial use in the crypto market.

The Artist’s Warning

Philip Banks, the artist behind the iconic meme, recently announced on X that the “Chill Guy” is now copyrighted. Banks plans to take legal action against any profit-driven use of his creation, particularly in the cryptocurrency domain. He stated, “I will never give permission to use my art for anything crypto-related.”

Banks has also issued warnings about unauthorized use of his artwork, vowing to file takedown notices for any commercial exploitation.

While the “Chill Guy” mural adds to Bengaluru’s rich street art scene, it has sparked interesting discussions about the meme’s representation and context. Is it a celebration of laid-back vibes, or does it offer a subtly critical take? For now, it seems the Chill Guy has everyone talking.

ALSO READ: Will Your Bengaluru Area Face Power Cuts On November 29? Complete List Here

Filed under

Bengaluru wall art Chill Guy copyright Chill Guy meme crypto token memes HSR Layout street art Philip Banks meme viral memes 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies...

Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Marco Jansen Destroys Sri Lanka With 7 Wickets, Hosts Register Their Lowest Test Score

Key Meeting In Delhi Tonight To Decide Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis Frontrunner

Key Meeting In Delhi Tonight To Decide Maharashtra Chief Minister, Fadnavis Frontrunner

Bangladeshi Woman’s ‘Crazy’ Dance On Moving Train Roof Leaves Internet worried

Bangladeshi Woman’s ‘Crazy’ Dance On Moving Train Roof Leaves Internet worried

UG Students Can Soon Choose Course Durations: Find Out How

UG Students Can Soon Choose Course Durations: Find Out How

Entertainment

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies At 17 From Cancer

Who Is Liz Hatton? British Teen Photographer, Who Once Got To Hug Kate Middleton, Dies

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star Of The 21st Century?

Why Did Billboard Apologise To Taylor Swift A Day After Naming Her Second-Greatest Pop Star

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The Controversial Religious Organization

How Scientologists Got Katie Holmes To Marry Tom Cruise, Here’s How The Actress Escaped The

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before Tying The Knot To Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Once Opened Up To Oprah Winfrey About Sex Before Marriage Two Years Before

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous In Tribute Video

Billboard Apologises To Taylor Swift For Using Her Naked Wax Figure Footage From Ye’s Famous

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox