Will Your Bengaluru Area Face Power Cuts On November 29? Complete List Here

Residents across Bengaluru and neighboring districts are set to experience scheduled power outages on Friday, November 29, as part of critical maintenance activities. The disruptions will occur at various times throughout the day and will impact multiple areas.
These maintenance works are aimed at improving infrastructure, ensuring reliable electricity supply, and addressing essential upgrades.
Jalasiri Water Supply Work to Affect Central Bengaluru
Power cuts will hit several areas in Bengaluru from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM due to the ongoing Jalasiri Water Supply Work. Affected locations include:
- Dooradarshanakendra
- Municipal Corporation
- Circuit House
- PJ Badavane (Main Roads 1, 6, 7, 8)
- MCC A Block Vinobha Nagara (Main Roads 1, 2, 3)
- Super Market
- PJ Extension (Main Roads 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)
- Ram & Co Circle
- Aruna Theater
- Police Quarters
- MS Building Surrounding Area
- SS Layout A Block
- SS Mall
- Glass House Area
- Shamanur Road
- Lakshmi Floor Mill
- Siddaveerappa Badavane
- Kuvempu Nagara
- Mavina Topu
- GH Park and surrounding areas.
West Bengaluru Maintenance Disruptions
The Rajajinagara area in West Bengaluru will experience a three-hour outage from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The interruptions are necessary for preventive maintenance, tree trimming, and replacing damaged jumps in the RMU (Ring Main Unit). Key affected areas include:
- MC Layout
- Industrial Area
Ramanagara Power Cuts Due to Jungle Clearing
In the Ramanagara district, power supply will be disrupted between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. The outage is attributed to jungle clearing and maintenance of the Grid Operation System (GOS). Areas impacted are:
- Thirumalegowdanadoddi
- Kanchidoddi
- Nijiyappanadoddi
- Adhishakthihalli
- Channegowdanadoddi
Service Connection Upgrades in Kolar and Chikkaballapura
Residents in parts of Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts will face power interruptions from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The outage is part of efforts to install an additional service connection for domestic lighting under the O&M-2 section in Bagepalli. Affected areas include:
- Madlakhana
- Marasanapalli
- Doranalapalli
- Brahmanahalli
Plan Ahead for Power Cuts
Authorities have urged residents to plan their activities in advance and take necessary precautions during the outages. These maintenance efforts are essential to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the power infrastructure.
ALSO READ: Legal Dispute Over Ajmer Dargah: Court Issues Notices to Minority Affairs Ministry and ASI