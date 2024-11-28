Will Your Bengaluru Area Face Power Cuts On November 29? Complete List Here

Authorities have urged residents to plan their activities in advance and take necessary precautions during the outages. These maintenance efforts are essential to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the power infrastructure. (Read more below)

Residents across Bengaluru and neighboring districts are set to experience scheduled power outages on Friday, November 29, as part of critical maintenance activities. The disruptions will occur at various times throughout the day and will impact multiple areas.

These maintenance works are aimed at improving infrastructure, ensuring reliable electricity supply, and addressing essential upgrades.

Jalasiri Water Supply Work to Affect Central Bengaluru

Power cuts will hit several areas in Bengaluru from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM due to the ongoing Jalasiri Water Supply Work. Affected locations include:

Dooradarshanakendra

Municipal Corporation

Circuit House

PJ Badavane (Main Roads 1, 6, 7, 8)

MCC A Block Vinobha Nagara (Main Roads 1, 2, 3)

Super Market

PJ Extension (Main Roads 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

Ram & Co Circle

Aruna Theater

Police Quarters

MS Building Surrounding Area

SS Layout A Block

SS Mall

Glass House Area

Shamanur Road

Lakshmi Floor Mill

Siddaveerappa Badavane

Kuvempu Nagara

Mavina Topu

GH Park and surrounding areas.

West Bengaluru Maintenance Disruptions

The Rajajinagara area in West Bengaluru will experience a three-hour outage from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The interruptions are necessary for preventive maintenance, tree trimming, and replacing damaged jumps in the RMU (Ring Main Unit). Key affected areas include:

MC Layout

Industrial Area

Ramanagara Power Cuts Due to Jungle Clearing

In the Ramanagara district, power supply will be disrupted between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM. The outage is attributed to jungle clearing and maintenance of the Grid Operation System (GOS). Areas impacted are:

Thirumalegowdanadoddi

Kanchidoddi

Nijiyappanadoddi

Adhishakthihalli

Channegowdanadoddi

Service Connection Upgrades in Kolar and Chikkaballapura

Residents in parts of Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts will face power interruptions from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The outage is part of efforts to install an additional service connection for domestic lighting under the O&M-2 section in Bagepalli. Affected areas include:

Madlakhana

Marasanapalli

Doranalapalli

Brahmanahalli

Plan Ahead for Power Cuts

Authorities have urged residents to plan their activities in advance and take necessary precautions during the outages. These maintenance efforts are essential to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the power infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Legal Dispute Over Ajmer Dargah: Court Issues Notices to Minority Affairs Ministry and ASI