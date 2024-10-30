Deepotsav 2024: UP Gears Up for Record-Breaking Celebration at Ram Temple Ayodhya

UP government plans a historic attempt to set Guinness World Records by lighting nearly 2.8 million oil lamps at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As part of its grand Deepotsav 2024 celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning a historic attempt to set Guinness World Records by lighting nearly 2.8 million oil lamps, or diyas, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The event, which will take place on Wednesday, marks the first Deepotsav since the temple’s consecration, and the celebration will be enhanced by another record attempt: a synchronized aarti performed by over 1,100 people at Saryu Ghat.

Minister Jaiveer Singh explained, “This is the first ‘Deepotsav’ after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and every effort has been made to give grandeur and divinity to this program.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also attend, with the lighting of 2.8 million diyas expected to surpass previous records. “Apart from this, we will also perform Aarti with 1,100 diyas at the Sarayug Ghat with 1,100 Vedacharyas,” Singh added, noting that the event will also make it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

Ayodhya Shines as a Symbol of Cultural and Spiritual Heritage

The five-day Deepotsav festival commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya and draws millions of visitors, showcasing the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that this Diwali in Ayodhya would be “historic,” as it celebrates the first festival at the newly built temple on the sacred birthplace of Ram Lalla, following a 500-year wait.

This year’s Deepotsav is set to be massive, with over 30,000 volunteers mobilized to light diyas across 55 ghats, including prominent locations such as New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya. The record-breaking display of diyas and the grand aarti are expected to symbolize Ayodhya’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

Record Verification by Guinness World Records Team

A team from Guinness World Records, led by consultant Nischal Barot, is overseeing the Deepotsav festivities, working with drones and a 30-member crew to monitor and count the diyas across the 55 ghats of the Saryu River. Barot and his team arrived on Tuesday to finalize preparations for the record attempts, which include both the 2.8 million diyas and the 1,100-person aarti.

Processions and Performances Add to the Festive Spirit

The celebrations include a grand Shobha Yatra, with 18 tableaus and artists from six countries and 16 Indian states, adding color and diversity to the event. The yatra will amplify Ayodhya’s cultural richness as it moves through the city streets, drawing tourists and devotees alike.

In addition, the ‘Ek Diya Ram ke Naam’ initiative allows participants to light virtual diyas through the Divya Ayodhya app, creating a digital platform for devotees to engage with the festival from afar. This initiative is part of Ayodhya’s efforts to leverage technology for enhanced tourism and cultural engagement.

Extensive Security and Environmental Measures

To accommodate the anticipated crowd, around 10,000 security personnel, including undercover officers, have been deployed. Authorities have restricted access to 17 key routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi, ensuring safety for pass holders only, while large LED screens have been set up throughout the city to provide live viewing options.

Organizers have taken steps to promote environmental awareness, including using special low-soot lamps, and the Animal Husbandry Department has committed to lighting 150,000 “Gau Deep” lamps. Wax lamps are also being used outside the main temple building to minimize pollution, ensuring that the temple remains unharmed by the celebratory lighting.