Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Joins Diwali Celebrations In Mumbai With Cultural Touch

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and his wife, Begona Gomez, took part in the vibrant Diwali festivities in Mumbai on Monday night, celebrating the Festival of Lights with local traditions and sweets. Their participation highlighted the growing cultural ties between Spain and India, as the couple engaged in time-honored Diwali customs.

During the celebrations, President Sanchez and his wife lit traditional diyas, symbolic of the victory of light over darkness. They also set off colorful pencil crackers, adding a festive touch to the evening. The couple indulged in a variety of Indian sweets, including the popular laddoos, further immersing themselves in the cultural experience. Sanchez’s visit coincided with the Indian celebration of Diwali, reflecting his commitment to fostering closer ties with India.

Spanish President Uses UPI To purchase Lord Ganesha Idol

Sanchez arrived in India in the early hours of Monday for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. On Tuesday, he made headlines by using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to purchase a Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai, showcasing the ease of digital transactions in India. An Indian representative assisted him with the purchase.

In a significant event earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Sanchez jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex, designed for the manufacturing of C-295 aircraft, at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Modi remarked that the Tata Aircraft Complex would enhance India-Spain relations and bolster the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative. He expressed that the late Ratan Tata would have been proud to witness the inauguration of such a significant project.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The C-295 programme includes plans for a total of 56 aircraft, with 16 being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. This facility marks a historic milestone as the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

During their roadshow in Vadodara, Prime Minister Modi and President Sanchez engaged with local communities and enjoyed cultural performances, reinforcing the diplomatic bond between their nations.

Their discussions at the Laxmi Vilas Palace encompassed various topics, including trade, defense, and technology collaboration, further deepening the partnership between India and Spain. The two leaders also shared a lunch at the historic palace, built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, underscoring the rich history and culture of the region.

