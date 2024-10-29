PM Modi’s New Health Coverage For Seniors Above 70 To Start Today: Check Out Application Process And Requirements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a significant health initiative for senior citizens on October 29, providing comprehensive healthcare coverage for all citizens aged 70 and above.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a significant health initiative for senior citizens on October 29, providing comprehensive healthcare coverage for all citizens aged 70 and above. This new feature falls under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and aims to enhance healthcare accessibility for the elderly population.

Free Treatment for Senior Citizens

Starting October 29, individuals with an Ayushman card will be eligible for free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh at any empaneled hospital under the AB-PMJAY. This initiative is anticipated to greatly benefit senior citizens, regardless of their income status, making healthcare more accessible.

Launch of Additional Health Projects

In addition to the AB-PMJAY rollout, PM Modi will introduce several other projects, including the U-WIN portal. This portal is modeled after India’s COVID-19 vaccine management system, Co-WIN, and will maintain a permanent digital vaccination record for children from birth to age 17, as well as for pregnant women.

Key Details About AB-PMJAY

Eligibility: All citizens aged 70 years and above, as per their Aadhaar card, will qualify for health coverage under the AB-PMJAY scheme, irrespective of their income.

Beneficiary Statistics: The scheme is expected to aid around six crore citizens across approximately 4.5 crore households.

Registration Process: To access the health coverage, individuals must register on the PMJAY portal or through the Ayushman app. Existing Ayushman cardholders will need to reapply and complete their eKYC for a new card.

Implementation Scope: The AB-PMJAY scheme is currently operational in 33 states and Union Territories, excluding Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Top-Up Coverage: Senior citizens aged 70 and above who belong to families already enrolled in AB PM-JAY will receive an additional top-up cover of up to ₹5 lakh per year, separate from other family members under 70.

Impact of the Scheme: The PMJAY initiative has already facilitated 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with 49% of beneficiaries being women. The scheme has provided over ₹1 lakh crore in benefits to the public, as reported by the health ministry.

Compatibility with Other Insurance: Senior citizens who have private health insurance or are covered under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme will also be eligible for benefits under AB-PMJAY.

Choice of Scheme: Seniors aged 70 and above utilizing other public health insurance programs, such as the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), will need to choose between their current scheme or the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Coverage Statistics: The AB PM-JAY scheme currently covers 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, representing the bottom 40% of India’s population.

Hospital Network: As of September 1, 2024, there are 29,648 hospitals, including 12,696 private institutions, empaneled to provide services under the PMJAY scheme.

This rollout is a major step towards enhancing healthcare access for India’s elderly population, ensuring they receive the necessary support for their medical needs.

