Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Railways To Operate 250 Special Trains Starting Today To Accommodate The Diwali rush: Check The List.

As Diwali celebrations commence in India, the Western Railway (WR) has announced the operation of 200 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season

As Diwali celebrations commence in India, the Western Railway (WR) has announced the operation of 200 special trains for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season. According to Indian Railways, over 120 of these trains will be operational on Tuesday, October 29.

The Eastern Railway is also joining in, announcing the operation of 50 special trains, increasing their number from 33 last year to 50 this year for the festive period.

Train Operations and Destinations


Out of the 200 special trains from the Western Railway, approximately 40 will be managed by the Mumbai Division, with 22 trains designated for popular destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

“These special train services are in addition to our regular operations, with several extra coaches added to meet the festive rush and passenger demand,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

Increased Services from Eastern Railway

The Eastern Railway announced it is providing 400 additional services during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Kaushik Mitra, the PRO of Eastern Railways, confirmed the increase in special trains this year, emphasizing that they are committed to accommodating the rising passenger demand.

Enhanced Safety Measures

In response to the tragic stampede incident at Mumbai’s Bandra station, Indian Railways has deployed maximum staff and established safety protocols at critical high-traffic stations, including Bandra Terminus, Surat, Udhna, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad.

To control crowding, platform sales have been temporarily restricted at key stations in the Mumbai Division until November 8, 2024. This measure aims to facilitate smoother movement within the station areas.

Crowd Management Initiatives

Vineet Abhishek highlighted the proactive steps taken by Western Railways to manage crowds effectively. At Bandra Terminus, a spacious holding area of 370 sq. meters has been set up to accommodate up to 600 passengers. This area features adequate lighting, fans, water fountains, toilets, and a public announcement system to keep travelers informed about train schedules.

Similar facilities are also available at Udhna and Surat stations, with additional waiting areas near Platform No. 4 at Surat Station.

“Furthermore, we have stationed 50 licensed helpers in two shifts between Surat and Udhna to assist passengers. Clear information banners detailing special train services are prominently displayed at the stations,” Abhishek added.

To accommodate the surge in passengers, extra ticket counters and ATVM machines have been installed at Bandra Terminus, Surat, and Udhna, along with additional shifts at Vapi and Valsad stations.

