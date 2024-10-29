Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
PM Modi To Launch Major Health Initiatives On Dhanvantari Jayanti And Ayurveda Day

On October 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day by launching a series of ambitious healthcare initiatives worth over ₹12,850 crore

PM Modi To Launch Major Health Initiatives On Dhanvantari Jayanti And Ayurveda Day

On October 29, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day by launching a series of ambitious healthcare initiatives worth over ₹12,850 crore. The event will take place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi, with a focus on expanding health coverage and enhancing healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Key Initiatives

One of the most significant announcements will be the expansion of health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which will now include all senior citizens aged 70 and above, ensuring that they receive essential health services regardless of their financial situation.

In a bid to bolster the healthcare infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for multiple healthcare institutions. This includes the Phase II expansion of the AIIA, which will feature a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, and a central library, among other facilities. Additionally, three new medical colleges will be inaugurated in Madhya Pradesh, along with expanded facilities at various AIIMS across the country.

Technological Advancements

The Prime Minister is also set to launch innovative drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions, aimed at improving accessibility to healthcare delivery. This includes facilities such as AIIMS in Rishikesh, Bibinagar, and Guwahati, as well as helicopter emergency medical services from AIIMS Rishikesh, enabling swift medical care in critical situations.

The U-WIN portal will also be introduced, digitalizing the vaccination process for pregnant women and infants, ensuring timely administration of life-saving vaccines against various diseases.

Research and Development

To enhance research and testing infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and lay the foundation for two Central Research Institutes focused on Yoga and Naturopathy. Additionally, four Centres of Excellence in pharmaceutical research will be established across different states.

The launch of five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs will further support the “Make in India” initiative, promoting the manufacture of high-end medical devices and essential drugs.

Climate Action and Public Awareness

In an effort to raise health awareness, the Prime Minister will also kick off a nationwide campaign titled “Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan.” This initiative aims to educate citizens about health while launching state-specific Action Plans on Climate Change and Human Health, detailing strategies for developing resilient healthcare services in response to climate challenges.

With these initiatives, PM Modi aims to transform India’s healthcare landscape, ensuring broader access and improved quality of services for all citizens, especially vulnerable populations. The comprehensive approach demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing health infrastructure and integrating modern technology in healthcare delivery.

Filed under

Ayurveda Day Dhanwantari Jayanthi PM Modi
Advertisement

