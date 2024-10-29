Kerala Film Director Ranjith Charged with Sexual Assault

A sexual assault case has been officially registered against renowned filmmaker Ranjith, following a complaint brought to light by the Hema committee in Kerala. The complaint was filed in Bengaluru by a 31-year-old man who claims the incident occurred during a film shoot back in 2012. The case has garnered significant attention as it highlights ongoing issues of harassment within the entertainment industry.

Allegations During Film Shoot

According to police reports, Inspector Mallikarjun from the Kempegowda International Airport police station stated that the complainant alleges Ranjith sexually assaulted him under the guise of offering opportunities in the film industry. The victim initially met Ranjith during the production of “Bavuttiyude Namathil,” a film featuring the celebrated actor Mammootty. During this period, Ranjith reportedly made promises to the complainant about potential roles in future projects, which created a sense of trust and expectation.

Incident at Taj Hotel

The complaint further outlines that Ranjith fostered a relationship with the man by discussing various prospects within the film industry, eventually inviting him to meet at the Taj Hotel located near the airport. It is during this meeting that the alleged assault took place. The complainant later confided in the Hema committee, which was established to investigate allegations of harassment and misconduct within the entertainment sector, particularly aimed at ensuring a safer environment for those in the industry.

Initial Reporting and Legal Action

In response to the allegations, the Hema committee took the matter seriously and facilitated the filing of an initial case at the Kasaba police station in Kerala. This move underscores the committee’s commitment to addressing issues of harassment and providing support to those affected. The case has raised awareness about the pressing need for reforms in how the entertainment industry handles such allegations, emphasizing the importance of accountability and safety for all individuals involved.

As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what implications this case may have for Ranjith’s career and the broader film industry in Kerala. The case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many in the industry and the ongoing need for vigilance and action against misconduct.

