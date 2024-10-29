Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Kerala Film Director Ranjith Charged with Sexual Assault

A sexual assault case has been officially registered against renowned filmmaker Ranjith, following a complaint brought to light by the Hema committee in Kerala

Kerala Film Director Ranjith Charged with Sexual Assault

A sexual assault case has been officially registered against renowned filmmaker Ranjith, following a complaint brought to light by the Hema committee in Kerala. The complaint was filed in Bengaluru by a 31-year-old man who claims the incident occurred during a film shoot back in 2012. The case has garnered significant attention as it highlights ongoing issues of harassment within the entertainment industry.

 Allegations During Film Shoot

According to police reports, Inspector Mallikarjun from the Kempegowda International Airport police station stated that the complainant alleges Ranjith sexually assaulted him under the guise of offering opportunities in the film industry. The victim initially met Ranjith during the production of “Bavuttiyude Namathil,” a film featuring the celebrated actor Mammootty. During this period, Ranjith reportedly made promises to the complainant about potential roles in future projects, which created a sense of trust and expectation.

 Incident at Taj Hotel

The complaint further outlines that Ranjith fostered a relationship with the man by discussing various prospects within the film industry, eventually inviting him to meet at the Taj Hotel located near the airport. It is during this meeting that the alleged assault took place. The complainant later confided in the Hema committee, which was established to investigate allegations of harassment and misconduct within the entertainment sector, particularly aimed at ensuring a safer environment for those in the industry.

Initial Reporting and Legal Action

In response to the allegations, the Hema committee took the matter seriously and facilitated the filing of an initial case at the Kasaba police station in Kerala. This move underscores the committee’s commitment to addressing issues of harassment and providing support to those affected. The case has raised awareness about the pressing need for reforms in how the entertainment industry handles such allegations, emphasizing the importance of accountability and safety for all individuals involved.

As the investigation progresses, it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what implications this case may have for Ranjith’s career and the broader film industry in Kerala. The case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many in the industry and the ongoing need for vigilance and action against misconduct.

Read More : Kerala : More Than 150 Injured, 8 In Critical Condition After Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival

Filed under

Case Against Sexual Asault Hema Commitee Kerala Film Director Ranjith
Advertisement

Also Read

Railways To Operate 250 Special Trains Starting Today To Accommodate The Diwali rush: Check The List.

Railways To Operate 250 Special Trains Starting Today To Accommodate The Diwali rush: Check The...

PM Modi To Launch Major Health Initiatives On Dhanvantari Jayanti And Ayurveda Day

PM Modi To Launch Major Health Initiatives On Dhanvantari Jayanti And Ayurveda Day

Why Has Israel Banned UN Relief Agency, And What Are The Consequences For Gaza?

Why Has Israel Banned UN Relief Agency, And What Are The Consequences For Gaza?

Kerala: More Than 150 Injured, 8 In Critical Condition After Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival

Kerala: More Than 150 Injured, 8 In Critical Condition After Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple...

What Makes Swing States So Crucial In 2024 U.S. Election? Here Are Seven States That Could Shape Outcome

What Makes Swing States So Crucial In 2024 U.S. Election? Here Are Seven States That...

Entertainment

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox