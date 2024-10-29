Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Kerala: More Than 150 Injured, 8 In Critical Condition After Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival

Over 150 people were injured, with eight in critical condition, after a fireworks accident occurred during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kerala's Kasaragod late on Monday, according to police reports.

Kerala: More Than 150 Injured, 8 In Critical Condition After Fireworks Accident At Kasaragod Temple Festival

More than 150 individuals sustained injuries, including eight who are in critical condition, following a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kerala’s Kasaragod late on Monday, according to police reports.

Possible Cause of the Incident

Authorities suspect the accident occurred when a fireworks storage facility near the Veerarkavu Temple caught fire. The incident took place around midnight, leading to a chaotic scene as emergency services responded.

 Hospitalizations and Emergency Response

The injured have been transported to various hospitals across Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for treatment. The severity of injuries varies, with eight individuals classified as seriously hurt.

Official Response

Top officials from the district administration, including the collector and the district police chief, have arrived at the site to assess the situation and coordinate the response efforts. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire and subsequent accident are underway, as local authorities work to provide assistance to those affected.

This tragic event has raised concerns over safety protocols during festival celebrations, particularly involving fireworks, prompting calls for stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities are in the spot probing the cause of this tragic incident.

 Critical Condition of Injured

Local reports indicate that five individuals admitted to the Kanhangad district hospital are in very critical condition. A total of 33 people have been hospitalized at this facility. Additionally, 19 individuals were admitted to Aishal Hospital in Kanhangad, while 12 were taken to Arimala Hospital.

 Incident Details

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the incident occurred during a fireworks display at the Moolamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam festival in Nileshwar, Kasaragod district, Kerala. A misfired cracker struck a building that was storing explosives, leading to a significant explosion.

 Injuries and Impact

The blast resulted in a large fire that injured numerous bystanders, including women and children, who had gathered to watch the Theyyam performance.

Read More : Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Fireworks Accident Kasargod Festival Fiasco kerala
Advertisement

