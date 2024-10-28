Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy was involved in a multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram after a scooter cut into its path. No injuries were reported.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

In Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy faced an unexpected collision involving multiple escort vehicles. The incident took place in Vamanapuram, where a sudden maneuver by a scooter rider disrupted the convoy’s flow, resulting in a five-vehicle pileup. Footage of the scene has emerged, showing the aftermath of the collision and damage to some of the vehicles.

The incident was triggered when a scooter rider entered the convoy’s path from a side road, cutting abruptly in front of the pilot escort vehicle. To avoid a direct collision, the escort vehicle applied sudden brakes, causing a chain reaction where all following vehicles collided. Fortunately, despite the multi-car impact, no injuries were reported among the security personnel or convoy members.

Security Checks Ensure CM’s Safety

Following the collision, security personnel quickly exited their vehicles to inspect the Chief Minister’s car, ensuring his safety. CM Vijayan remained inside his vehicle as his security team assessed the situation. With no significant damage reported to his car, the convoy was able to continue its journey shortly afterward.

Watch the video here:

CM’s Convoy Resumes Journey To Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Vijayan was en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam at the time of the incident. Once all checks were completed, the convoy resumed its journey without further delay. The mishap highlights the risks faced by official convoys on busy roads, even with strict security protocols in place.

Filed under

car accident Latest national news national news pinarayi vijayan
