Ayodhya’s First Diwali At Shri Ram Janmabhoomi: 25 Lakh Eco-Friendly Lamps To Light Up The Saryu River!

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to host the eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year, marking the first Diwali celebrations at the newly constructed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. With meticulous and environmentally conscious preparations underway, the event promises to be a significant spectacle.

In a bid to set a new world record, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to illuminate the banks of the Saryu River with an astounding 25 to 28 lakh eco-friendly lamps. These specially designed lamps will prevent stains and soot from damaging the temple’s structure and will be lit for extended periods, contributing to an enchanting atmosphere.

This year’s Deepotsav will feature a unique aspect: a limited attendance of 10,000 people, allowing for an intimate yet grand celebration. A viewing gallery is currently being constructed at Ram Ki Paidi to accommodate attendees, ensuring they can witness the festivities up close. In a notable increase from last year, when lamps were lit on 51 ghats, this year’s plans include lighting lamps on 55 ghats, enhancing the visual impact of the celebration.

The consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 marked a significant milestone, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the importance of not only constructing the grand temple but also laying the foundation for a “strong, capable, and divine” India over the next millennium.

Environmental Consciousness at the Forefront

Environmental protection is a key focus for this year’s Deepotsav. The government plans to use special wax lamps to minimize carbon emissions, ensuring that the temple remains protected from soot damage. The Ram temple complex will also be adorned with floral decorations, with different sections assigned specific responsibilities for the overall decor.

The lighting and decoration efforts are under the supervision of Ashu Shukla, a retired IG from the Bihar cadre. The temple trust aims to position Ayodhya as a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness this Diwali.

To make the Deepotsav an unforgettable experience, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced extended hours for ‘Bhavan Darshan’ from October 29 to November 1, allowing visitors to marvel at the temple’s magnificent decorations until midnight. Visitors will enter through Gate No. 4B, near the luggage scanner point.

This festival of lights is poised to convey a powerful message of faith, environmental stewardship, and beauty, making Ayodhya’s Deepawali a global spectacle.

