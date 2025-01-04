Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Who Is Parvesh Verma, BJP’s Candidate Against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal?

The BJP has announced Parvesh Verma as its candidate for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, set to challenge Arvind Kejriwal. Verma, a former MP with a significant track record, brings experience and controversy to the campaign.

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections approach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its first candidate: Parvesh Verma, a prominent politician and former Member of Parliament (MP). Verma, who represents the West Delhi constituency, has been chosen to challenge Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in what is expected to be a high-stakes electoral contest.

Parvesh Verma, who previously served two terms as an MP, first won the 2014 election for the 16th Lok Sabha and was re-elected in 2019 for the 17th Lok Sabha. His 2019 victory was historic, marking the highest margin of victory in Delhi’s history, with an astonishing 5,78,486 votes. Verma’s strong political roots and his standing within the BJP have made him a formidable candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Verma is an influential member of two key parliamentary committees: the Finance Committee and the Estimates Committee. His leadership experience in various parliamentary roles, including his work on the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament and the Standing Committee on Urban Development, has bolstered his political profile. These roles underscore his deep involvement in legislative matters, making him a key player in the BJP’s strategy for the Delhi elections.

Electoral History and Family Legacy

Verma’s political journey extends beyond his MP career. In the 2013 Delhi Assembly Elections, he contested from the Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha constituency, where he defeated Yoganand Shastri, the Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. Parvesh Verma is also the son of Sahib Singh Verma, a former Chief Minister of Delhi, which has undoubtedly shaped his political aspirations and positioned him as a leader with strong familial ties to the city’s governance.

Education and Personal Life

Born on November 7, 1977, in a Hindu Jat family, Parvesh Verma’s educational background includes schooling at Delhi Public School in RK Puram and a degree from Kirori Mal College. He later earned an MBA from the Fore School of Management. Parvesh is married to Swati Singh Verma and hails from a family with deep political connections—his uncle, Azad Singh, was the mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contested the 2013 assembly elections on the BJP ticket.

Verma Assets and Controversies

In the 2019 elections, Verma disclosed assets worth Rs 15.5 crore, with Rs 3 crore in movable assets and Rs 12 crore in immovable assets. Beyond his personal wealth, he has contributed to his constituency’s development through his MPLAD fund, which allocated a significant portion of Rs 21.36 crore for West Delhi, leaving just Rs 0.68 crore unspent. Notably, Verma also adopted the village of Jharoda in Najafgarh under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana to transform it into a model village.

Verma, however, is no stranger to controversy. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, he was banned for 24 hours by the Election Commission after calling Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist,” a remark that added fuel to the already heated political atmosphere.

As the BJP prepares for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Parvesh Verma’s candidacy represents a major challenge for Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. With his extensive political experience, strong family background, and leadership roles, Verma is positioned to be a significant contender in this high-stakes election. Whether he can wrestle power from Kejriwal’s hands will be one of the most closely watched aspects of the upcoming electoral showdown.

