3 Women Killed, Several Injured In Punjab Road Accidents Amid Dense Fog

Three women lost their lives, and several others were injured in Punjab on Saturday after four buses carrying farmer union members met with accidents at different locations. The mishaps occurred as the farmers were traveling to attend the Kisan Mahapanchayats at Khanauri and Tohana in Haryana. According to farmer union leaders, all the accidents took place in the morning under dense fog conditions.

The deceased have been identified as Sarabjit Kaur Kothaguru, Jasbir Kaur and Balbir Kaur.

One of the accidents involved a bus carrying 52 members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan from Bathinda’s Kothaguru village. The bus overturned at the Handiyaya bypass in Barnala district while heading to Tohana for the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. in near-zero visibility caused by dense fog. The bus struck the road divider before overturning, resulting in the deaths of three passengers and critically injuring five others.

The dense fog, which severely hampered visibility across the state, was identified as a key factor behind multiple accidents involving buses transporting farmers from various parts of Punjab to the Mahapanchayats. The accidents primarily occurred in the Barnala and Bathinda districts.

On Saturday morning, a dense fog blanket covered most parts of Punjab and Haryana, significantly reducing visibility. In several areas, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Ambala, visibility dropped to zero, as reported by the Meteorological Department.

