Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Delhi Police arrested a Delhi-based agent at IGI Airport for forging travel documents, including fake NOC certificates from the Nepal Embassy, to facilitate illegal travel of four Nepal nationals to Russia.

As vigilant efforts to continue the crackdown against fraudulent agents by Delhi police escalate, a big breakthrough is received after the team of Delhi police at IGI Airport has arrested an agent identified as Dinesh Kumar, accused of arranging fake travel NOC Certificates of Nepal Embassy for the journey of four Nepal nationals to Russia.

The accused has been nabbed after Delhi police on 30th December noticed four Nepal nationals identified as Rajmani Chaudhary (27), Jai Singh Mahato (43), Anil Mahato (28), and Pratigya Magar (28) while travelling to Moscow in Russia via Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on a work visa without FEP (Foreign Employment Permit)/NOC.

During the procedural scrutiny of their travel documents, it was discovered that they all were carrying Travel NOC certificates issued from Nepal Embassy (effective from 16 Nov 2024), which seemed to be fake. On further inquiry from the Nepal embassy in New Delhi, Police confirmed that the above-mentioned travel NOC certificates were fake.

It is alleged by the Immigration that passengers tried to cheat Immigration by seeking departure Immigration clearance on FAKE Notice Regarding Travel NOC (effective from 16 Nov 2024).

Delhi police have filed a case under sections of 318(4)/336(3)/340(2)/337/61(2) BNS, at the IGI Airport, Delhi. Further investigation of the case is underway.

The Investigation So Far

During the course of the investigation, all four passengers were arrested in the case. On interrogation, it was disclosed that some of their friends and relatives had gone abroad for a better livelihood, so they also decided to go to any foreign country to earn quick money.

Thereafter, they came in contact with an agent identified as Rohit Chaudhary through their friends. The agent assured them he could arrange their journey to Russia with the help of his associate Dinesh, in exchange for Rs 9 lakhs (Nepal currency) each. The agent also assured them of job opportunities there.

The passengers revealed that the agent, along with Dinesh, arranged tickets and work visas for Russia. On 30-12-24, Dinesh met them at IGI Airport and handed over the tickets and travel NOC certificates issued from Nepal Embassy for their journey. However, they were caught by the Immigration staff during the scrutiny of travel documents based on the fake travel NOC certificates.

Delhi police have also informed that all the passengers disclosed they had handed over the money in cash to the agents.

On the basis of local intelligence, technical surveillance, and dedicated efforts of the team constituted by IGI police, the fraudster agent identified as 44-year-old Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi’s Old Maharani Enclave in Uttam Nagar, was nabbed from one of his hideouts in Delhi and arrested in the case.

On sustained interrogation, accused Dinesh Sharma confessed his guilt and disclosed that he had been working as a ticketing agent for the last few years but was not earning sufficient money to fulfill his needs. During his work, he came in contact with agent Rohit Chaudhary, who duped people under the pretext of sending them abroad and providing job opportunities.

Dinesh admitted that all four passengers had approached Rohit and, as per the deal, were promised a journey to Russia for Rs 9 lakhs (Nepal currency) each. He further revealed that he and his associates arranged work visas for Russia and fake travel NOC certificates of Nepal Embassy.