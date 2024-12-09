Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Breathes Sigh Of Relief After Moderate Rain, Air Quality Gets Better

A brief spell of rain on Sunday evening offered some respite from Delhi's worsening air pollution, improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi Breathes Sigh Of Relief After Moderate Rain, Air Quality Gets Better

A brief spell of rain on Sunday evening offered some respite from Delhi’s worsening air pollution, improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) from the ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category. On Monday morning, the AQI stood at 273, an improvement from Sunday afternoon’s 302, but slightly worse than Saturday’s 233. Most of Delhi’s 38 air quality monitoring stations reported ‘poor’ AQI levels, with a few stations recording ‘moderate’ air quality.

Weather and Air Quality

The improvement in air quality is attributed to a western disturbance that brought rainfall to the region. While the rain helped disperse pollutants, it also introduced moisture and lowered temperatures, creating conditions conducive to the accumulation of pollutants over the weekend.

CPCB Air Quality Standards

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB):

  • 0–50: Good
  • 51–100: Satisfactory
  • 101–200: Moderate
  • 201–300: Poor
  • 301–400: Very Poor
  • 401+: Severe

Sunday’s AQI of 302 marked the first ‘very poor’ day in December, following a stretch of ‘moderate’ air quality not seen since mid-October.

Forecast: Challenges Ahead

Despite the temporary relief, air quality is expected to deteriorate again, with the AQI likely to return to ‘very poor’ levels by Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7°C on Sunday, slightly below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature was 7.4°C, two degrees below normal.

The brief improvement underscores the city’s ongoing struggle with seasonal pollution, where weather patterns offer temporary relief but fail to address the root causes of poor air quality.

Also Read: Black Magic HORROR In Ghaziabad: 4 Arrested, Victim’s Head Found In Drain

Filed under

air quality index delhi air quality

Advertisement

Also Read

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By...

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox