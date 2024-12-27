Delhi Court Grants Businessman Manoj Arora Permission To Travel Abroad

Delhi court has granted permission to businessman Robert Vadra’s close associate, Manoj Arora, to travel to Thailand with his family from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen allowed the travel request, noting that Arora has not been named as an accused in any of the charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to defense consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

The allegations involve laundering proceeds of crime through tax evasion by Bhandari, a wanted defense consultant.

The court observed that Arora was granted anticipatory bail in 2019 and that the case has been delayed, with proceedings pending due to Bhandari’s extradition.

Judge Perveen remarked that there was no evidence suggesting Arora interfered with the processing of letters rogatory (requests for legal assistance from foreign authorities) or that his travel would impede ongoing investigations.

“Taking into consideration that the applicant is not an accused in the case and the proceedings are still at a preliminary stage, I see no justification in curtailing the fundamental right of the applicant to travel abroad,” the judge stated. Any lookout circular (LOC) against Arora will be suspended during the travel period.

Arora’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case and pointed out that the investigation, initiated over seven years ago, is still ongoing. “The applicant is not even an accused as of today, and no incriminating evidence has been found against him,” the defense stated.

However, the ED opposed the plea, citing Arora’s alleged past absconding and evasive responses during questioning. Special ED prosecutor N. K. Matta argued that there is a strong likelihood of Arora fleeing and taking refuge abroad to evade legal proceedings. The ED noted that key evidence against Arora and others is still awaited from foreign authorities.

The court, while considering the facts, allowed Arora’s travel request but emphasized that his fundamental rights could not be curtailed in the absence of substantive accusations or charges.

