Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Court Grants Businessman Manoj Arora Permission To Travel Abroad

Delhi court has granted permission to businessman Robert Vadra’s close associate, Manoj Arora, to travel to Thailand with his family from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Delhi Court Grants Businessman Manoj Arora Permission To Travel Abroad

A Delhi court has granted permission to businessman Robert Vadra’s close associate, Manoj Arora, to travel to Thailand with his family from December 29, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen allowed the travel request, noting that Arora has not been named as an accused in any of the charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to defense consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

The allegations involve laundering proceeds of crime through tax evasion by Bhandari, a wanted defense consultant.

The court observed that Arora was granted anticipatory bail in 2019 and that the case has been delayed, with proceedings pending due to Bhandari’s extradition.

Judge Perveen remarked that there was no evidence suggesting Arora interfered with the processing of letters rogatory (requests for legal assistance from foreign authorities) or that his travel would impede ongoing investigations.

“Taking into consideration that the applicant is not an accused in the case and the proceedings are still at a preliminary stage, I see no justification in curtailing the fundamental right of the applicant to travel abroad,” the judge stated. Any lookout circular (LOC) against Arora will be suspended during the travel period.

Arora’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case and pointed out that the investigation, initiated over seven years ago, is still ongoing. “The applicant is not even an accused as of today, and no incriminating evidence has been found against him,” the defense stated.

However, the ED opposed the plea, citing Arora’s alleged past absconding and evasive responses during questioning. Special ED prosecutor N. K. Matta argued that there is a strong likelihood of Arora fleeing and taking refuge abroad to evade legal proceedings. The ED noted that key evidence against Arora and others is still awaited from foreign authorities.

The court, while considering the facts, allowed Arora’s travel request but emphasized that his fundamental rights could not be curtailed in the absence of substantive accusations or charges.

Read More: Khan Sir Support Student Protest In Patna, Says ‘Why did the commission hide the evidence?’

Filed under

Manoj Arora

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Pulse Survey: What Is Your Future Outlook For India In 2025?

Bharat Pulse Survey: What Is Your Future Outlook For India In 2025?

BPR 2024: India’s First Private Military Aircraft Factory Marks A Historic Milestone, Boosting ‘Make In India’ Initiative

BPR 2024: India’s First Private Military Aircraft Factory Marks A Historic Milestone, Boosting ‘Make In...

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your...

Eight People Killed After A Bus Falls Off The Bridge In Bhatinda, Punjab

Eight People Killed After A Bus Falls Off The Bridge In Bhatinda, Punjab

BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox