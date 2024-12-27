Khan Sir Support Student Protest In Patna, Says ‘Why did the commission hide the evidence?’

Faisal Khan, also known as Khan Sir, an educator and popular YouTuber, took to the streets in support of the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Faisal Khan, also known as Khan Sir, an educator and popular YouTuber, took to the streets in support of the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The protests were sparked by allegations of a paper leak in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, with students demanding the cancellation of the exam. Khan Sir, who is well-regarded for his teaching and social engagement, addressed the crowd, urging them to keep their demonstrations peaceful while voicing concerns about the exam process.

The protests, which began on December 13, 2024, have gained significant traction across Bihar. Students have accused the BPSC of failing to maintain the integrity of the exam after images of the question paper surfaced on social media before the exam even started. However, the BPSC has maintained that it will not annul the examination, drawing sharp criticism from the students and various stakeholders.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir, who came to meet the protesting BPSC candidates, says, “We are only demanding a re-examination from the commission. The commission can conduct as difficult an examination as it wants. We are not running away from this. We… pic.twitter.com/8BFccuPir1 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2024

In his speech, Khan Sir highlighted the students’ main demand: a re-examination. “We are not asking for an easy exam, but a fair one. Let the commission conduct any examination, no matter how difficult it may be. But why are students being given such simple questions? The questions in our class tests are tougher than this,” he said. He also raised concerns about the commission’s handling of the situation, particularly its alleged failure to address the leak promptly. “Why did they hide the CCTV footage and evidence?” Khan Sir questioned, adding that many aspects of the case warranted further investigation.

The protests have intensified as students demand justice and transparency from the BPSC. With allegations of irregularities surrounding the BPSC CCE exam, protestors have gathered outside the commission’s office in Patna, calling for the cancellation of the exam and the resignation of those responsible. Many aspirants, numbering in the hundreds, have boycotted the 70th CCE exam, alleging the leak of the question paper prior to the exam’s commencement.

Amid the controversy, the BPSC has announced a re-examination for the CCE prelims, set for January 4, 2025, at exam centers in Patna. Candidates will be required to arrive by 9:30 am, with the examination scheduled to run from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Khan Sir, who has always been vocal on social and educational issues, expressed his frustration with the situation, stating that the recent events reflected poorly on the state and the commission. “First, the country’s GDP took a hit, then a bridge in Bihar collapsed, and now the BPSC is in turmoil,” he lamented. Despite the challenges, Khan Sir promised to take the matter to the Supreme Court and even the President, emphasizing the importance of justice for the students.

The protests in Bihar have brought attention to the need for greater accountability and transparency in the examination process, with students, educators, and the public calling for swift action to restore faith in the system.

Also Read: Dr Manmohan Singh Stayed As A Tenant In A 2BHK House In Guwahati, Watch NewsX Ground Report