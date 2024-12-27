Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Khan Sir Support Student Protest In Patna, Says ‘Why did the commission hide the evidence?’

Faisal Khan, also known as Khan Sir, an educator and popular YouTuber, took to the streets in support of the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Khan Sir Support Student Protest In Patna, Says ‘Why did the commission hide the evidence?’

Faisal Khan, also known as Khan Sir, an educator and popular YouTuber, took to the streets in support of the students protesting against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The protests were sparked by allegations of a paper leak in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, with students demanding the cancellation of the exam. Khan Sir, who is well-regarded for his teaching and social engagement, addressed the crowd, urging them to keep their demonstrations peaceful while voicing concerns about the exam process.

The protests, which began on December 13, 2024, have gained significant traction across Bihar. Students have accused the BPSC of failing to maintain the integrity of the exam after images of the question paper surfaced on social media before the exam even started. However, the BPSC has maintained that it will not annul the examination, drawing sharp criticism from the students and various stakeholders.

In his speech, Khan Sir highlighted the students’ main demand: a re-examination. “We are not asking for an easy exam, but a fair one. Let the commission conduct any examination, no matter how difficult it may be. But why are students being given such simple questions? The questions in our class tests are tougher than this,” he said. He also raised concerns about the commission’s handling of the situation, particularly its alleged failure to address the leak promptly. “Why did they hide the CCTV footage and evidence?” Khan Sir questioned, adding that many aspects of the case warranted further investigation.

The protests have intensified as students demand justice and transparency from the BPSC. With allegations of irregularities surrounding the BPSC CCE exam, protestors have gathered outside the commission’s office in Patna, calling for the cancellation of the exam and the resignation of those responsible. Many aspirants, numbering in the hundreds, have boycotted the 70th CCE exam, alleging the leak of the question paper prior to the exam’s commencement.

Amid the controversy, the BPSC has announced a re-examination for the CCE prelims, set for January 4, 2025, at exam centers in Patna. Candidates will be required to arrive by 9:30 am, with the examination scheduled to run from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Khan Sir, who has always been vocal on social and educational issues, expressed his frustration with the situation, stating that the recent events reflected poorly on the state and the commission. “First, the country’s GDP took a hit, then a bridge in Bihar collapsed, and now the BPSC is in turmoil,” he lamented. Despite the challenges, Khan Sir promised to take the matter to the Supreme Court and even the President, emphasizing the importance of justice for the students.

The protests in Bihar have brought attention to the need for greater accountability and transparency in the examination process, with students, educators, and the public calling for swift action to restore faith in the system.

Also Read: Dr Manmohan Singh Stayed As A Tenant In A 2BHK House In Guwahati, Watch NewsX Ground Report

Filed under

BPSC Khan Sir Students Protest

Advertisement

Also Read

BPR 2024: India’s First Private Military Aircraft Factory Marks A Historic Milestone, Boosting ‘Make In India’ Initiative

BPR 2024: India’s First Private Military Aircraft Factory Marks A Historic Milestone, Boosting ‘Make In...

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your...

Eight People Killed After A Bus Falls Off The Bridge In Bhatinda, Punjab

Eight People Killed After A Bus Falls Off The Bridge In Bhatinda, Punjab

BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

BPR 2024: India’s Historic Solar Mission: Aditya-L1’s Journey To Unveil The Sun’s Secrets

“Vitiligo A Valid Reason To Reject Recruitment In Central Armed Forces”: Delhi HC

“Vitiligo A Valid Reason To Reject Recruitment In Central Armed Forces”: Delhi HC

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox