Dr Manmohan Singh Stayed As A Tenant In A 2BHK House In Guwahati, Watch NewsX Ground Report

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s political journey took an unexpected and profound turn when he found a second home in Assam, a place that became inextricably linked to his identity. Though he originally hailed from Punjab, Assam became the state where Dr. Singh’s political career flourished, and his ties to the northeastern region deepened over the years.

Dr. Singh’s association with Assam began in 1991, when then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed him as Finance Minister. At that time, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, which was under Congress rule. Despite being an outsider at the time, Dr. Singh went on to serve the state with dedication, becoming a key figure in Indian politics and leaving a lasting impact on Assam’s political landscape.

During his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member, Dr. Singh and his family called Assam home. His residence was located at House No. 3989, Nandan Nagar, Sarumtria, Guwahati. This modest 2 BHK apartment in the personal premises of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia became the Singh family’s base of operations for many years. It was here that Dr. Singh laid down roots in Assam, making it his address until the end of his fifth Rajya Sabha term in 2019. Following that, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, marking the next chapter of his political career.

As a symbol of his connection to the state, Dr. Singh and his wife had their voter registrations transferred from Delhi to Assam, specifically to a polling station in Dispur. This act marked his deepening ties to the state, as he continued to serve as an influential voice for the people of Assam and beyond.

After Dr. Singh’s departure, the family chose to leave the Guwahati residence locked, never renting it out. The house now stands as a cherished reminder of his years in Assam, a region that transformed from being a political arena to a home and a place of significant personal and professional memories for India’s beloved economist and statesman.

Dr. Singh’s time in Assam is a testament to his leadership, which transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, and to his lasting legacy as a man who embraced and respected the diverse fabric of India.

