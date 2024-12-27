Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Dr Manmohan Singh Stayed As A Tenant In A 2BHK House In Guwahati, Watch NewsX Ground Report

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's political journey took an unexpected and profound turn when he found a second home in Assam, a place that became inextricably linked to his identity.

Dr Manmohan Singh Stayed As A Tenant In A 2BHK House In Guwahati, Watch NewsX Ground Report

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s political journey took an unexpected and profound turn when he found a second home in Assam, a place that became inextricably linked to his identity. Though he originally hailed from Punjab, Assam became the state where Dr. Singh’s political career flourished, and his ties to the northeastern region deepened over the years.

Dr. Singh’s association with Assam began in 1991, when then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao appointed him as Finance Minister. At that time, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, which was under Congress rule. Despite being an outsider at the time, Dr. Singh went on to serve the state with dedication, becoming a key figure in Indian politics and leaving a lasting impact on Assam’s political landscape.

During his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member, Dr. Singh and his family called Assam home. His residence was located at House No. 3989, Nandan Nagar, Sarumtria, Guwahati. This modest 2 BHK apartment in the personal premises of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia became the Singh family’s base of operations for many years. It was here that Dr. Singh laid down roots in Assam, making it his address until the end of his fifth Rajya Sabha term in 2019. Following that, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, marking the next chapter of his political career.

As a symbol of his connection to the state, Dr. Singh and his wife had their voter registrations transferred from Delhi to Assam, specifically to a polling station in Dispur. This act marked his deepening ties to the state, as he continued to serve as an influential voice for the people of Assam and beyond.

After Dr. Singh’s departure, the family chose to leave the Guwahati residence locked, never renting it out. The house now stands as a cherished reminder of his years in Assam, a region that transformed from being a political arena to a home and a place of significant personal and professional memories for India’s beloved economist and statesman.

Watch:

Dr. Singh’s time in Assam is a testament to his leadership, which transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, and to his lasting legacy as a man who embraced and respected the diverse fabric of India.

 

Also Read: A Rare Leader Who Spoke Softly…’: Gautam Adani Condoles On Dr Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Filed under

2 bhk house in Guwahati Dr Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Also Read

China’s Jinjiang Group Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Worker Abuse in Brazil

China’s Jinjiang Group Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Worker Abuse in Brazil

Notable Laws Passed Under Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Tenure

Notable Laws Passed Under Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Tenure

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab’s Bathinda Claims Eight Lives

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab’s Bathinda Claims Eight Lives

Punjab Serial Killer Arrest: What Triggered The Murders?

Punjab Serial Killer Arrest: What Triggered The Murders?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Which Of These Opposition Leaders Is A Possible Future PM?

Bharat Pulse Survey : Which Of These Opposition Leaders Is A Possible Future PM?

Entertainment

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-Release In Cinemas: A Nostalgic Treat for Fans

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Teaser Postponed After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And Lee Jung Jae On-Screen Chemistry Wows

Squid Game Season 2 ‘X’ Review: Fans Call It Netflix’s Best Thriller, Gong Yoo And

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume – Check It Out Here!

Why Vir Das Urges Fans To Read Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ‘Awe-Inspiring’ Resume –

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of Bollywood’

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: How He Became One The Most Celebrated Actor ‘The Bhaijaan Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox