‘A Rare Leader Who Spoke Softly…’: Gautam Adani Condoles On Dr Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Friday, December 27, 2024
Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He had been admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after his health deteriorated.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He had been admitted to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition after his health deteriorated.

AIIMS later confirmed that he passed away at 9:51 PM. Having retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years, Dr. Singh’s final moments were at the hospital on Thursday evening. Political leaders from all parties, including Priyanka Gandhi, visited AIIMS to offer their condolences.

Renowned business man Gautam Adani condoles on his demise, Sharing on the social media handle X, he quotes, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. History will forever honour his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world. A rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions, Dr Singh’s life remains a masterclass in leadership, humility and service to the nation and will inspire generations to come.”

Also Read: PM Modi Condoles Sudden Demise Of Dr Manmohan Singh, Passes Away At The Age Of 92

