PM Modi Condoles Sudden Demise Of Dr Manmohan Singh, Passes Away At The Age Of 92

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister and renowned economist, passed away on December 26th, leaving behind a monumental legacy of transformative achievements that reshaped the country’s economic and social landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles his demise. Sharing on the social media handle X, he quotes, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

Pioneered Economic Reforms:

As Finance Minister in 1991, Dr. Singh played a pivotal role in India’s historic economic liberalization. Faced with an economic crisis, he introduced sweeping reforms, dismantling the License Raj, opening up the economy to foreign investments, and embracing market-driven growth. His visionary policies laid the foundation for India’s rapid economic expansion, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Prime Minister of India (2004-2014):

Dr. Singh served as Prime Minister for a decade, overseeing a period of sustained economic progress, rising global recognition, and numerous social welfare advancements. Under his leadership, India emerged as a key player in global politics and economy. His tenure also saw the expansion of India’s technological and industrial sectors, positioning the nation as a growing economic powerhouse.

Champion of Social Welfare:

Beyond economic reforms, Dr. Singh was deeply committed to social welfare. He introduced landmark initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the Right to Education Act, which helped millions of Indians by improving access to employment and education. His efforts to improve healthcare and rural infrastructure made a tangible difference in the lives of the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

A Visionary Economist:

Renowned for his intellectual rigor and integrity, Dr. Singh was a man of calm leadership, known for his humility and dedication to national progress. His tenure as Prime Minister was marked by his steady hand in managing challenges both at home and abroad. Dr. Singh’s economic policies and global vision played an integral role in shaping India’s modern economic landscape.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s contributions have left an indelible mark on India’s path to progress. His leadership, vision, and commitment to public service will be remembered as a cornerstone of India’s development and an inspiration for future generations.

