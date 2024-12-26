Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
India Mourns Demise Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away At The Age Of 92. Robert Vadra made the official announcement of his demise. 

India Mourns Demise Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Passes Away At The Age Of 92. Robert Vadra made the official announcement of his demise. AIIMS Delhi confirms the demise. “With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM. Kimalade.”

In the social media post he quoted, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of frmr Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. My deepest condolences for his family and loved ones. Thank you for your service to our Nation. You will always be remembered for your Economic revolution and progressive changes, you brought to the country.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh is widely regarded as one of the most distinguished Prime Ministers of India, particularly known for his contributions to India’s economic reforms and international standing. Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, now in Pakistan, Singh is an accomplished economist and politician who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. His tenure is especially remembered for his pivotal role in India’s economic liberalization, which transformed the country into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Dr. Singh held several key positions in the government, including the Finance Minister in the early 1990s. His leadership during the 1991 economic crisis was crucial in steering India away from a near-bankrupt situation. As Finance Minister, he oversaw critical economic reforms such as the devaluation of the rupee, the dismantling of the License Raj, and opening up the economy to foreign investments, which led to rapid economic growth and integration into the global economy.

Under his leadership as Prime Minister, India experienced a period of political stability and growth. Dr. Singh continued to champion economic reforms, focusing on infrastructure, technology, and education. He was instrumental in the passage of landmark legislation like the Right to Information Act (2005) and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (2005), both of which had a significant impact on governance and poverty alleviation.

Though he is credited with enhancing India’s economic position globally, Dr. Singh’s time in office was not without challenges. His second term, which began in 2009, saw difficulties such as coalition politics and controversies involving corruption scandals. Despite these obstacles, Dr. Singh remained a figure of integrity and calm, gaining respect both domestically and internationally for his intellectual rigor and humility.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy as a statesman, economist, and Prime Minister remains profound. He is celebrated for his vision of a modern, prosperous India and his efforts to transform it into a more open and globally connected economy. Even after his time as Prime Minister, his influence continues to be felt, as his policies laid the foundation for the economic path India has taken in the 21st century.

Breaking news Dr Manmohan Singh passes away

