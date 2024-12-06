Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
Delhi HC Directs Centre To Address Plea For Protecting Indian Students Abroad

Delhi High Court on Friday has directed the Central Government to respond to a representation urging the Ministry of External Affairs to establish guidelines aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of Indian students pursuing education abroad

Delhi HC Directs Centre To Address Plea For Protecting Indian Students Abroad

The Delhi High Court on Friday has directed the Central Government to respond to a representation urging the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to establish guidelines aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of Indian students pursuing education abroad.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, clarified that the issue falls under the realm of policy-making and legislation. Nonetheless, the court instructed the authorities to address the representation submitted by Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO advocating for the cause.

Plea Highlights Vulnerabilities of Indian Students

The plea highlighted the absence of adequate legal protection for Indian students studying abroad, leaving them susceptible to fraud and exploitation by unregulated educational agents and foreign institutions.

According to the NGO, the existing Emigration Act of 1983, which primarily governs overseas employment, does not cover students seeking education abroad. As a result, these students lack regulatory oversight and face risks of financial fraud, misrepresentation, and other malpractices.

The NGO emphasized the need for comprehensive legislation or interim guidelines to protect Indian students. “In the absence of robust legal mechanisms for students’ migration abroad, Indian students remain vulnerable to severe exploitation and harassment both in India and in destination countries,” the plea stated.

Rising Incidents of Fraud

NGO President Jose Abraham, represented by Advocate Basil Jaison, pointed out numerous cases where students were defrauded by unregulated agents. Common issues include false promises regarding admissions, courses, and accommodation, leading to significant financial and emotional distress.

The plea argued that while workers under the Emigration Act have access to regulatory bodies and grievance mechanisms, students lack such resources under either the current Act or the Draft Bill of 2021.

Call for Immediate Action

The NGO urged the government to formulate interim guidelines to mitigate risks faced by students until comprehensive legislation is enacted. Such measures, the plea argued, are necessary to safeguard the interests of Indian students and prevent exploitation during their academic journeys abroad.

The court’s direction to the MEA to consider the representation underscores the urgency of addressing these systemic gaps, as thousands of Indian students pursue higher education internationally each year.

Read More: Statue Of Seer Vandalised in Bengaluru; Attacker Cites Vision Of Jesus Christ

central government Delhi High Court Indian Students Abroad Ministry of External Affairs

