Monday, January 6, 2025
Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

Delhi health officials issue new guidelines to tackle the potential risks of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) amid growing global concerns. The advisory focuses on reporting, isolation, and treatment protocols for respiratory illnesses, as ICMR detects HMPV cases in Karnataka.

Delhi Health Officials Issue Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak

Delhi’s health authorities have issued a crucial advisory in response to the potential risks posed by the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak, as well as other respiratory illnesses. This move comes after reports of respiratory ailments rising globally, particularly in China, and the detection of HMPV cases in India.

Immediate Action Required to Contain HMPV

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the Centre to take immediate action. “Drawing from our experience with COVID, it’s vital to contain such cases early and ensure we’re prepared for what could escalate into another health emergency,” Kejriwal said.

Health officials in the city, led by Dr. Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, held meetings with chief district medical officers and officers from the state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to review preparedness for respiratory illnesses.

Guidelines for Hospitals to Manage Respiratory Infections

The newly released guidelines focus on monitoring and managing respiratory illnesses in hospitals across Delhi. According to the advisory:

  • Reporting Protocol: Hospitals are required to report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP).
  • Isolation and Safety: Strict protocols for isolating suspected cases and maintaining standard safety measures must be followed.
  • Treatment and Stocking: Hospitals should ensure the availability of essential medications, including paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, cough syrups, and oxygen to treat mild cases effectively.
  • Documentation: Proper documentation is necessary for both SARI cases and laboratory-confirmed influenza cases to enable precise tracking and management.

These measures have been implemented in response to the detection of the HMPV virus in other regions and to prevent further spread.

No Significant Increase in Respiratory Illnesses So Far

Despite the concern raised by the outbreak, data from the IDSP, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate no significant rise in respiratory illnesses as of January 2, 2025.

ICMR Detects HMPV Cases in Karnataka

In line with ongoing surveillance, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported two confirmed cases of HMPV in Karnataka. These cases were detected through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens, part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

As Delhi and other states ramp up their preparedness for potential outbreaks, health authorities are taking necessary steps to ensure a swift response. With early detection, proper treatment protocols, and constant monitoring, India is aiming to contain the spread of HMPV and other respiratory illnesse.

