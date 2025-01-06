HMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on Monday the detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on Monday the detection of two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. This revelation comes as part of the ICMR’s routine monitoring efforts for respiratory viruses across the country.

Surveillance Aimed at Tracking Respiratory Illnesses

The cases were uncovered during the ICMR’s systematic surveillance program, designed to keep a close watch on emerging respiratory infections. This program forms a crucial part of India’s public health strategy to address and mitigate respiratory illnesses, ensuring timely interventions.

Efforts by the Ministry of Health To Prevent HMPV

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has supported these ongoing surveillance activities, which aim to provide early warnings for potential outbreaks and help safeguard public health.

Human Metapneumovirus, though lesser-known, can cause respiratory infections ranging from mild cold-like symptoms to more severe complications in vulnerable populations. The identification of these cases underscores the importance of continuous monitoring to respond effectively to such health challenges.

