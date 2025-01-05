Delhi LG V.K. Saxena has agreed to give 88 victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots full relaxation in educational qualification and age, and allowed their appointment as MTS in govt services after repeated appeals by the victim groups.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena, has approved a full relaxation of educational qualifications and age limits up to 55 years for 88 applicants seeking employment as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in government services. This decision was made in response to repeated representations from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives, and groups of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, sanctioned a Rehabilitation Package on January 16, 2006, which included provisions for jobs for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During a special drive conducted by the Revenue Department, 72 applications were received, with 22 appointments granted after obtaining age relaxation from the then LG.

Recent Approval For Remaining Applicants

In October 2024, LG Saxena granted full relaxation of educational qualifications for the remaining 50 applicants out of the original 72, who had been left out during the special drive. He also instructed the Revenue Department to process employment applications for the children of victims who had surpassed the employment age.

To further assist the victims’ families, the Revenue Department held special camps from November 28 to November 30, 2024, and published notices in leading newspapers inviting employment applications. A total of 199 applications were received, with 89 candidates found eligible. However, many were over the age limit or lacked the necessary educational qualifications.

LG’s Approval To Resolve Obstacles

With LG Saxena’s approval, the obstacles for the 88 applicants will now be cleared, ensuring their appointment to the MTS position in government service.

In his approval, Saxena highlighted the tragic events of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, describing them as a stain on India’s democratic values. The atrocities, which violated human rights, led to the loss of lives and livelihoods, affecting numerous families. Saxena expressed deep empathy for the victims and emphasized the need for justice and support for their families.

