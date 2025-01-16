Imran Masood Accuses Kejriwal Of Using Saif Ali Khan Attack To Appeal to Muslim Voters In Delhi

Congress MP Imran Masood has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of leveraging the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to appeal to Muslim voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Masood criticized Kejriwal for raising concerns about the safety of celebrities in Mumbai while allegedly ignoring issues affecting Muslims in Delhi over the past decade.

Kejriwal used the incident to highlight what he termed as the BJP’s failure in ensuring public safety, stating, “When the BJP’s double-engine government can’t ensure the safety of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, what can the common people expect?” He also cited other recent incidents, such as the shooting outside Salman Khan’s residence and the murder of BJP ally Baba Siddique, as evidence of deteriorating law and order.

Masood’s Critique of Kejriwal’s Track Record

Masood questioned Kejriwal’s sincerity, pointing to his silence during communal incidents in Delhi, such as the Jahangirpuri violence and attacks during the CAA/NRC protests. He stated, “You speak about law and order in Mumbai but ignore Delhi’s issues. When students were attacked at Jamia Millia Islamia, you chose not to intervene.”

The Congress MP also raised concerns about divisive elements within Kejriwal’s party, citing the desecration of the Quran by AAP MLA Naresh Yadav. “How does AAP justify retaining individuals who engage in such acts? Where is the accountability?” he asked.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. As the political battle heats up, Kejriwal’s comments and Masood’s accusations have added another layer of controversy to the campaign season.

Read More : Delhi Polls: Parvesh Verma Rejects Vote-Buying Claims, Calls Kejriwal’s Allegations A Sign of Panic