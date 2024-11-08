Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Dangerous Levels: AQI At 383 & Smog Lingers

Gopal Rai pitched for a united effort in North Indian states to mitigate pollution, while accusing BJP governments in neighboring states of doing 'politics' over air pollution.

Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Dangerous Levels: AQI At 383 & Smog Lingers

The air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor category,’ with the city blanketed with smog for the eighth consecutive day post-Diwali on Friday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 383 as of 8 am today, categorised as ‘very poor.’

Visuals show visibility worsen at Tilak Marg due to smog as the AQI in the surrounding areas fell to 349, according to the CPCB.

Alipur recorded an AQI of 397, Bawana at 440, Dwarka Sector 8 at 391, Mundka at 428, Najafgarh at 374, New Moti Bagh at 427, Rohini at 439, Punjabi Bagh at 406 and RK Puram at 406, as per SAFAR.

All these areas reported very poor and severe air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers to the rising Sun on the last day of Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghat in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area.

Drone visuals shot at 6.55 am today show thick toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, as the pollution level in the river remains high.

Earlier on Thursday, the third day of Chhath Puja also devotees offered ‘Arghya’ to the setting Sun while standing in the water of toxic foam-laden Yamuna River, in Kalindi Kunj.

In view of this, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed seeking permission to perform Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna River, challenging the ban on the ritual.

However, the Delhi High Court refused to issue any directions, citing the severe contamination of the Yamuna River.

The bench led by Chief Justice of Delhi emphasized that allowing people to perform the puja in the river could lead to health issues, referring to a recent case where an individual fell ill after taking a dip in the polluted water and was hospitalized.

The court also highlighted that nearly 1,000 alternative locations had been designated for the puja, with adequate arrangements made for the celebration. As a result, the petition was dismissed.

An AQI is considered “poor” between ‘200 and 300’, “very poor” at ‘301 and 400’, “severe” at ‘401-450,’ and 450 and above is “severe plus.”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday chaired a meeting with concerned departments on the issue of rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Gopal Rai pitched for a united effort in North Indian states to mitigate pollution, while accusing BJP governments in neighboring states of doing ‘politics’ over air pollution.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Karnataka Waqf Land Row: BJP MLA Seeks Nationalization Amid Dispute

Filed under

AQI Delhi Chhath Puja Delhi Chhath Puja Yamuna delhi air quality delhi pollution Delhi pollution 2024 Diwali smog Gopal Rai pollution meeting pollution health risks toxic foam Yamuna
Advertisement

Also Read

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

ChatGPT Experiences Global Outage, Users Encounter ‘Bad Gateway’ Error

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Who Is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan Man Accused Of Orchestrating Murder Plan Against Trump

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,...

Entertainment

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

British Supermodel Georgina Cooper Dies At 46 Months After Wedding After ‘Falling Ill’ On Vacation

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance,

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Is Sydney Sweeney Dating Young Footballer Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Grammy 2025 Nominations: The Biggest Snubs You Won’t Believe

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger & More

Top Myntra Deals: Enjoy Up To 40% Off On Iconic Perfumes From Davidoff, Tommy Hilfiger

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Free People x Yellowstone: Fashion Brand Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration with Paramount

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox