Karnataka Waqf Land Row: BJP MLA Seeks Nationalization Amid Dispute

The BJP has alleged that Waqf designations were added to land records for 44 properties in the Indi and Chadachan taluks of Vijayapura district without proper notification, following a meeting between Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and district officials.

BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil on Thursday demanded that Waqf properties be nationalized and declared national property amidst the ongoing Waqf land issue in Karnataka.

Patil’s demand came during a meeting with Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal. Following Pal’s visit to Karnataka, Patil stated that 10 to 15 thousand farmers and public representatives had shared their concerns about how lakhs of acres of land were allegedly taken under Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, “Today, the chairman of JPC, Jagdambika Pal, and committee member Tejasvi Surya came to Vijaypura. Around 10 to 15 thousand farmers and public representatives told them about the way lakhs of acres of land belonging to Hindus and farmers were taken under Siddaramaiah. We also demanded that Waqf’s property should be nationalized and declared as national property.”

Patil further mentioned that the JPC Chairman assured the farmers and representatives that their demands would be considered.

“We were given assurance that our demands would be fulfilled. He also promised us that we would be called to Delhi and be given a chance to speak in the committee meeting,” he added.

On Thursday, state Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge criticized the JPC visit, calling it a “BJP-sponsored committee.”

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge questioned the committee’s composition, stating, “If it’s a JPC, then where are the other committee members? It is a BJP committee. If it’s a Joint Parliamentary Committee, where are the other members of Parliament? What is a former MP doing in that committee meeting? What are other MPs, who have no connection with the JPC, doing in that meeting? A Joint Parliamentary Committee means the committee members should be present. This is nothing but a BJP-sponsored committee that has come today.”

On Thursday morning, JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal met with various farmers’ organizations in Hubballi, Karnataka, and announced that a fact-finding report would be presented in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. He was accompanied by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

“We will submit the report in the upcoming winter session of Parliament,” Pal stated to ANI, adding that he was in Karnataka to meet with farmers following an invitation from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has since announced that he has instructed officials to stop issuing notices to farmers and to withdraw those already issued.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

